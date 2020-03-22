8 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 8 we hope aren't: Undertaker to make a career-changing move, Lesnar and other Superstars' WrestleMania status uncertain?

A top tag team could break up for the first time in over two years for WrestleMania.

AEW pulled a massive swerve on wrestling fans with Brodie Lee and Matt Hardy.

Brock Lesnar (left); The Undertaker (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". It's an uncertain and tense time all over the world today and wrestling is one of the things that helps distract us from all that's happening.

We hope we can help contribute to that distraction in some way, which is why we'll cut it short and jump into a special edition of the series:

#8. Hope is true: The Undertaker's 'new' run

The Undertaker could have something exciting to look forward to

The Undertaker has had more longevity than any superstar at any point in WWE history. While the last 5-6 years of his run haven't been the most notable (or easy to watch) part of his career, his upcoming match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 has seen him change his look for the first time in over 16 years.

The appearance change that happened this past episode of RAW was one that will see a new run for The Undertaker, as per Tom Colohue on Dropkick DiSKussions:

As mentioned in the recording they did between the Undertaker and Steve Austin that The Undertaker is leading into another run, shall we say. He has this particular way of doing things but he wants to have some longevity and maybe The Undertaker character isn't right anymore. The American Badass is unlikely to return. It was much for the time. It was created to sort of keep him going for the attitude era. But it could be that the Deadman has simply run its course and so he has to now evolve and make something different.

He added that we won't be seeing the return of the old Undertaker:

It has been mentioned to me that we are going to see something different, something new we are not going to see a return to the old Undertaker.

He also concluded by stating that everyone involved wants a 'refresher' and it's necessary for the age where kayfabe no longer exists. We hope this is true because a character change is long overdue if he's sticking around.

