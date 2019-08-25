Dodgers edge Yankees with Turner homer

Justin Turner

Two of the best teams in MLB faced off and the Los Angeles Dodgers came out on top 2-1 against the New York Yankees.

Justin Turner led the way as the Dodgers levelled the three-game series on Saturday.

Turner blasted a two-run homer in the third inning to bring in Los Angeles' only runs of the contest.

"It doesn't matter what you did the day before," Turner told reporters after the game. "You gotta show up the next day at 0-0.

"And those guys [pitchers] are 60 feet away trying to get out[s]. Tonight two runs were enough."

The Yankees tallied a run in the fourth inning but could not muster more scoring against the Dodgers.

Los Angeles are now 86-45, while the Yankees sit at 84-47 for the season.

Bell inspires Pirates rout

Josh Bell went one for four with a three-run home run to help the Pittsburgh Pirates crush the Cincinnati Reds 14-0.

Corey Dickerson went four for five with five RBIs in the Philadelphia Phillies' 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins.

Pedro Severino hit a grand slam to power the Baltimore Orioles' 7-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Frazier struggles as Mets lose

Todd Frazier went 0 for four with a strikeout in the New York Mets' 9-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Hunter Dozier struck out in all three of his official at-bats as the Kansas City Royals fell to the Cleveland Indians 4-2.

No look, no worries

This was a nice no-look catch by Stephen Piscotty.

The ball will find you. pic.twitter.com/338pQUKgvd — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2019

Saturday's results

Washington Nationals 7-2 Chicago Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies 9-3 Miami Marlins

Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 New York Yankees

Baltimore Orioles 7-1 Tampa Bay Rays

Pittsburgh Pirates 14-0 Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Indians 4-2 Kansas City Royals

Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 Arizona Diamondbacks

Houston Astros 5-2 Los Angeles Angels

Atlanta Braves 9-5 New York Mets

Texas Rangers 4-0 Chicago White Sox

St Louis Cardinals 6-0 Colorado Rockies

Minnesota Twins 8-5 Detroit Tigers

Boston Red Sox 5-4 San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants 10-5 Oakland Athletics

Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 Seattle Mariners

Yankees at Dodgers

New York and Los Angeles are both top World Series contenders, so Sunday's game should be exciting. After all, this could be a sneak peak of the championship round.