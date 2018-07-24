Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dodgers place Justin Turner on 10-day disabled list

Associated Press
NEWS
News
18   //    24 Jul 2018, 04:27 IST
AP Image

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed infielder Justin Turner on the 10-day disabled because of a strained groin and recalled outfielder Alex Verdugo from Triple-A Oklahoma City before Monday night's game against the Phillies.

Newly acquired Manny Machado is moving from shortstop to third base to replace Turner. The four-time All-Star was acquired from Baltimore last week. He switched to shortstop, his original position, this season with the Orioles after winning two Gold Gloves at third.

Machado has stated he prefers to stay at shortstop, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he's on board with changing positions while Turner is out.

Turner was injured Sunday against Milwaukee. He's batting .259 with five homers and 20 RBIs for the NL West leaders. Turner made his season debut on May 15 after his left wrist was broken by a pitch in spring training.

Verdugo batted .265 (9 for 34) with four doubles in nine games with the Dodgers earlier this season. He hit .349 with eight homers and 37 RBIs at Triple-A.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Slumping Dodgers activate Turner, Forsythe from DL
RELATED STORY
Kemp goes deep twice, Dodgers blow out Brewers 11-2
RELATED STORY
Turner, Maeda help Dodgers beat Miami 7-0 to end 6-game skid
RELATED STORY
Kershaw dominates Padres in Dodgers' 8-2 win
RELATED STORY
Dodgers' loss streak reaches 5 with 4-2 defeat at Miami
RELATED STORY
Dodgers' skid reaches 6 games with loss at Miami, 6-5
RELATED STORY
Freeman, Flowers lift Braves over Dodgers 5-3
RELATED STORY
Reds sweep Dodgers; Votto, Suarez homer in 5-3 win
RELATED STORY
Yelich, Brewers get to Kershaw in 4-2 win over Dodgers
RELATED STORY
Rockies edge Dodgers 2-1, move into 1st place in NL West
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us