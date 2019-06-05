Marlins use record-setting inning to pull away from Brewers
The Miami Marlins offense delivered in a big way against the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB on Tuesday.
Miami scored a franchise-record 11 runs in the fifth inning and cruised to a 16-0 blowout win over the Brewers at Miller Park.
Ten Marlins players drove in at least one run while five recorded at least two RBIs.
Starlin Castro blasted a two-run homer in the first inning and the runs kept coming for the Marlins.
STARLIN CASTRO GOES (and we cannot stress this enough) YARD. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/J83AjpWdsE— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 4, 2019
Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson also hit back-to-back home runs for Miami in the third.
Pablo Lopez picked up the win for Miami after pitching six scoreless innings. Brewers starter Chase Anderson was charged with the loss.
Blue Jays combine
Four Toronto Blue Jays relievers combined to allow one run over 4.1 innings of work in the team's 4-3 win over the New York Yankees.
Francisco Lindor went three for three with three RBIs in the Cleveland Indians' 5-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.
Tell me is that deja vu?— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 5, 2019
'Cause you want me and I want you
https://t.co/cRmZMCfWXj#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/fWS9tFtewZ
Zunino struggles
Mike Zunino went 0 for four in the Tampa Bay Rays' 9-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers. He is hitting .196 this season.
Robert Gsellman surrendered five earned runs and recorded one out in the New York Mets' 9-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants.
Wonderful Wong
The St Louis Cardinals' Kolten Wong took a great catch.
.@KoltenWong came out of nowhere.— MLB (@MLB) June 5, 2019
(MLB x @ScottsLawnCare) pic.twitter.com/8orbvJgxYo
The Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley bashed another home run.
Austin Powers. pic.twitter.com/P2O7EuvMvY— MLB (@MLB) June 5, 2019
Tuesday's results
Atlanta Braves 12-5 Pittsburgh Pirates
Washington Nationals 9-5 Chicago White Sox
Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 New York Yankees
Cleveland Indians 5-2 Minnesota Twins
Detroit Tigers 9-6 Tampa Bay Rays
San Francisco Giants 9-3 New York Mets
Miami Marlins 16-0 Milwaukee Brewers
Chicago Cubs 6-3 Colorado Rockies
Baltimore Orioles 12-11 Texas Rangers
Boston Red Sox 8-3 Kansas City Royals
Cincinnati Reds 4-1 St Louis Cardinals
Los Angeles Dodgers 9-0 Arizona Diamondbacks
Oakland Athletics 4-2 Los Angeles Angels
Philadelphia Phillies 9-6 San Diego Padres
Houston Astros 11-5 Seattle Mariners
Rockies at Cubs
Colorado’s eight-game winning streak was snapped with a 6-3 loss to Chicago on Tuesday. They will look to bounce back in the middle game of the three-game series. The Rockies will send German Marquez (6-2, 3.48 ERA) to the mound while the Cubs will counter with Yu Darvish (2-3, 5.02 ERA).