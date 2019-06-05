Marlins use record-setting inning to pull away from Brewers

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 05 Jun 2019, 11:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Starlin Castro

The Miami Marlins offense delivered in a big way against the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB on Tuesday.

Miami scored a franchise-record 11 runs in the fifth inning and cruised to a 16-0 blowout win over the Brewers at Miller Park.

Ten Marlins players drove in at least one run while five recorded at least two RBIs.

Starlin Castro blasted a two-run homer in the first inning and the runs kept coming for the Marlins.

STARLIN CASTRO GOES (and we cannot stress this enough) YARD. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/J83AjpWdsE — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 4, 2019

Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson also hit back-to-back home runs for Miami in the third.

Pablo Lopez picked up the win for Miami after pitching six scoreless innings. Brewers starter Chase Anderson was charged with the loss.

Blue Jays combine

Advertisement

Four Toronto Blue Jays relievers combined to allow one run over 4.1 innings of work in the team's 4-3 win over the New York Yankees.

Francisco Lindor went three for three with three RBIs in the Cleveland Indians' 5-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Tell me is that deja vu?

'Cause you want me and I want you



https://t.co/cRmZMCfWXj#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/fWS9tFtewZ — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 5, 2019

Zunino struggles

Mike Zunino went 0 for four in the Tampa Bay Rays' 9-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers. He is hitting .196 this season.

Robert Gsellman surrendered five earned runs and recorded one out in the New York Mets' 9-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Wonderful Wong

The St Louis Cardinals' Kolten Wong took a great catch.

The Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley bashed another home run.

Tuesday's results

Atlanta Braves 12-5 Pittsburgh Pirates

Washington Nationals 9-5 Chicago White Sox

Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 New York Yankees

Cleveland Indians 5-2 Minnesota Twins

Detroit Tigers 9-6 Tampa Bay Rays

San Francisco Giants 9-3 New York Mets

Miami Marlins 16-0 Milwaukee Brewers

Chicago Cubs 6-3 Colorado Rockies

Baltimore Orioles 12-11 Texas Rangers

Boston Red Sox 8-3 Kansas City Royals

Cincinnati Reds 4-1 St Louis Cardinals

Los Angeles Dodgers 9-0 Arizona Diamondbacks

Oakland Athletics 4-2 Los Angeles Angels

Philadelphia Phillies 9-6 San Diego Padres

Houston Astros 11-5 Seattle Mariners

Rockies at Cubs

Colorado’s eight-game winning streak was snapped with a 6-3 loss to Chicago on Tuesday. They will look to bounce back in the middle game of the three-game series. The Rockies will send German Marquez (6-2, 3.48 ERA) to the mound while the Cubs will counter with Yu Darvish (2-3, 5.02 ERA).