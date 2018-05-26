Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Ohtani likely to rejoin Angels' rotation next week

    Ohtani likely to rejoin Angels' rotation next week

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 09:42 IST
    22
    AP Image

    NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani likely will rejoin the Los Angeles Angel's rotation next week.

    The 23-year-old rookie, the first two-way player in the major leagues in decades, was on track to start Sunday at Yankee Stadium against countryman Masahiro Tanaka, but the Angels said Thursday that Ohtani will miss the turn as part of workload management.

    "We will wait and see as we get direction from our medical staff and Billy Eppler on when Shohei will be folded back into the rotation," manager Mike Scioscia said Friday, referring to general manager Billy Eppler. "Then he'll throw a light bullpen, then he'll throw a heavier bullpen and then we'll get an idea of when he's ready. But I'm sure it's going to be this next week sometime."

    Ohtani last pitched Sunday against Tampa Bay, winning his second straight decision and giving up two runs and six hits in a season-high 7 2/3 innings. His 110 pitches were also a season high.

    Ohtani is 4-1 with a 3.35 ERA in seven starts and is batting .309 with six homers and 19 RBIs in 28 games as a designated hitter. He was 0 for 3 with a walk in Friday's 2-1 loss, hitting an inning-ending groundout against Aroldis Chapman with the potential tying run on second base in the eighth.

    He had wanted to be on the mound Sunday.

    "Personally, I was looking forward to it, not just pitching against Tanaka but pitching in Yankee Stadium," Ohtani said through a translator. "But it is what it is."

    Major League Baseball
    Ohtani off to flying start with Angels, yet still improving
    RELATED STORY
    Ohtani pitches Angels to skid-snapping win over Rays, 5-2
    RELATED STORY
    After Ohtani dazzles Twins, Angels walk off late in 2-1 win
    RELATED STORY
    Angels push back Ohtani's next outing as starting pitcher
    RELATED STORY
    Ohtani ties it, Simmons wins it in 9th as Angels beat Jays
    RELATED STORY
    Altuve's late 3-run double propels Astros past Angels, 5-3
    RELATED STORY
    Shohei Ohtani homers again, surging Angels beat Twins 7-4
    RELATED STORY
    Trout and Pujols hit solo HRs, Angels beat Blue Jays 8-1
    RELATED STORY
    Ohtani says he's not good enough for Home Run Derby yet
    RELATED STORY
    Ohtani sparkles for Angels; Romo starts again for Rays
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...