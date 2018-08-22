Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Power-hitting Adams rejoins Cardinals, acquired from Nats

22 Aug 2018, 07:48 IST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Adams is bringing his power bat back to the St. Louis Cardinals more than a year after they traded him away.

The playoff-contending Cardinals got the 29-year-old first baseman and left fielder from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday for $50,000.

Adams hit .257 with 18 homers and 48 RBI in 249 at-bats after signing with Washington in the offseason. The lefty-swinging Adams made his big league debut with the Cardinals in 2012 and stayed with them until being traded to Atlanta in May 2017.

Interim manager Mike Shildt said Adams will join the team at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday and be activated for the series finale against Los Angeles.

"We're talking about a guy who's a proven big league, accomplished hitter," Shildt said. "Done it for us for years. Done it since he's left us. He's definitely a perfect fit for what we're trying to accomplish here."

Adams joins a surging Cardinals team that is 15-4 in August, the most wins in the majors. They entered Tuesday night 3 ½ games behind the NL Central-leading Cubs. Adams left the slumping Nationals, who are 7 ½ games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East.

"He's super-excited and we're excited to have him back," Shildt said.

Adams will be a free agent at the end of the season.

