×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Lamb, Zeller lift Hornets past Hawks 108-94

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    29 Nov 2018, 08:36 IST
AP Image

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jeremy Lamb scored 22 points, Cody Zeller had a season-high 19 and the Charlotte Hornets avenged a loss to Atlanta with a 108-94 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday night.

The Hawks topped the Hornets 124-123 on Sunday night at home when John Collins blocked Kemba Walker's shot at the buzzer. But this one wasn't close.

Charlotte (11-10) limited Atlanta to 34 percent shooting from the field to move back above .500 on the season and improve to 8-3 at home.

Hornets star Kemba Walker, who came in averaging 27.9 points per game, finished with 19 points while battling through an off shooting night. He was 6 of 19 from the field and 6 of 10 from the foul line.

Trae Young had 18 points for the Hawks, who were coming off a 115-113 win at Miami on Tuesday night.

TIP INS

Hawks: Opened by making four of five shots from beyond the 3-point arc but finished the game 11 of 44. ... In the fourth quarter, the rookie Young pulled one over on Tony Parker when he stripped the ball away on a drive and then threw it off Parker's leg as he was going out of bounds.

Hornets: Malik Monk left in the second half with a quad contusion. ... Frank Kaminsky continued to see extensive minutes off the bench ahead of Willy Hernangomez. Kaminsky finished with eight points on 3-for-9 shooting.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit Thunder on Friday night.

Hornets: Host Jazz on Friday night.

Associated Press
NEWS
Lamb scores 21, Hornets topple Pacers 127-109
RELATED STORY
Walker scores 29, leads Hornets to 113-102 win over Hawks
RELATED STORY
Lamb scores 19, Hornets rout Cavaliers 126-94
RELATED STORY
Kidd-Gilchrist's return helps Hornets beat Bucks 110-107
RELATED STORY
John Collins helps Hawks snap 10-game skid
RELATED STORY
Tyler Zeller looking forward to USA Basketball debut
RELATED STORY
Harrell, Williams rally surging Clippers past Hawks 127-119
RELATED STORY
Walker new NBA scoring leader, Hornets top Celtics 117-112
RELATED STORY
Kemba Walker leads Hornets to win over Celtics
RELATED STORY
James nets 26, dunks for winner as Lakers edge Hawks 107-106
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us