NBA Mock Trade: Trae Young to Kings, Zion Williamson links with 6'11 star and Nuggets move Michael Porter Jr. for top-tier role players

The upcoming NBA offseason could see massive moves as the new CBA pressurizes front offices to retool and rebuild. Several teams are expected to engage in various trades. The Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks are among those who could see a lot of roster reshuffling.

The 40-42 Kings boasted impressive talent this past season despite trading De'Aaron Fox, with DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis. However, the group failed to make its mark and Sacramento will likely look for an overhaul. One of their priorities this season could be to look for a star point guard and deal with a potential trade request from Domantas Sabonis.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans, coming off a 21-61 season overshadowed by injuries, will also look to alter their core. They need frontcourt help next to Zion Williamson, especially at the five to switch things up.

The Denver Nuggets reached as far as the second round but ultimately fell short of their title dream after losing to the OKC Thunder. While Denver has the best player in the league, Nikola Jokic, it still requires depth. With a lack of picks and assets, the front office must maneuver a creative trade to improve the roster.

Moving to the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young might finally head for an anticipated divorce after another play-in and subsequent lottery finish.

Interestingly, these teams could strike one of the biggest deals this offseason in a blockbuster framework, extending up to five teams.

Exploring 5-team trade sending Trae Young to Kings, Sabonis to Pelicans and Nuggets adding top-tier role players

The Hawks, Pelicans, Kings, Nuggets and Nets have the talent to move around in a massive five-team trade that could resolve problems for each team.

Here's a mock trade of how things play out in this potential five-team deal:

Nuggets get

Cam Johnson

Malik Monk

Kings get

Trae Young

C.J. McCollum

Kelly Olynyk

2026 first-round pick (via Indiana from Pelicans)

Hawks get

Michael Porter Jr.

Devin Carter

2026 first-round pick (via Kings)

2027 first-round pick (via Spurs from Kings)

2028 first-round pick (via Kings)

Pelicans get

Domantas Sabonis

Nets get

Terance Mann

Jalen Pickett

2029 first-round pick (via Hawks)

20231 first-round pick swap (via Nuggets)

The Nuggets need depth and Michael Porter Jr. is their best asset. With only one first-round pick available to trade in 2031, Denver needs multiple teams involved to address their needs. They need an explosive backup point guard and a 3-and-D wing who can create and shoot from 3. Malik Monk and Cam Johnson fill those needs.

Meanwhile, the Kings, who once had one of the top two point guards, De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, are left with no starting-caliber options to fill that void. Trae Young could be their next franchise point guard in this move.

The Hawks get a 26-year-old 3-point shooting wing like Michael Porter Jr. as part of this deal, along with sophomore Devin Carter and three first-round picks.

Meanwhile, the Kings engage the Pelicans in this trade to ship Domantas Sabonis and blow up the core that helped them make the playoffs in 2023. New Orleans needs a center who can be a decent floor spacer next to Zion Williamson. In return, the Pelicans offload C.J. McCollum and Kelly Olynyk's expiring deals to Sacramento, along with two first-round picks (one from Indiana).

The Nets secure two first-round picks in this deal for Cam Johnson (one swap from the Nuggets and one pick from the Hawks from the Porter Jr. deal with Denver). They also cut salaries by three million by acquiring Terance Mann and Jalen Pickett in exchange.

