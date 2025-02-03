DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are teammates again. Less than 24 hours after the yet-to-be-processed Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers trade, the Bulls superstar was traded to the Sacramento Kings in a multiteam blockbuster trade that also had De'Aaron Fox sent to the San Antonio Spurs alongside Jordan McLaughlin.

DeRozan took to Instagram to welcome his former Bulls teammate with a throwback picture from their All-Star weekend with a Peaches & Herb soundtrack to boot.

DeMar DeRozan welcomes former Bulls teammate Zach LaVine to Kings fold with All-Star TB pic

Along with LaVine, the Kings received Sidy Cissoko, 2025 CHO first-round pick (protected 1-14)2027 SAS unprotected first-round pick, 2031 MIN unprotected first-round pick, and three second-round picks (2025 CHI, 2028 DEN, 2028 own). The other framework of the deal sees Tre Jones, Zach Collins, and Kevin Huerter go to the Bulls along with a 2025 first-round pick back from the Spurs.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback