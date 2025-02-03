  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Zach LaVine
  • DeMar DeRozan welcomes former Bulls teammate Zach LaVine to Kings fold with All-Star TB pic

DeMar DeRozan welcomes former Bulls teammate Zach LaVine to Kings fold with All-Star TB pic

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Feb 03, 2025 03:55 GMT
NBA: JAN 12 Kings at Bulls - Source: Getty
DeMar DeRozan welcomes former Bulls teammate Zach LaVine to Kings fold with All-Star TB pic

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are teammates again. Less than 24 hours after the yet-to-be-processed Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers trade, the Bulls superstar was traded to the Sacramento Kings in a multiteam blockbuster trade that also had De'Aaron Fox sent to the San Antonio Spurs alongside Jordan McLaughlin.

DeRozan took to Instagram to welcome his former Bulls teammate with a throwback picture from their All-Star weekend with a Peaches & Herb soundtrack to boot.

DeMar DeRozan welcomes former Bulls teammate Zach LaVine to Kings fold with All-Star TB pic
DeMar DeRozan welcomes former Bulls teammate Zach LaVine to Kings fold with All-Star TB pic

Along with LaVine, the Kings received Sidy Cissoko, 2025 CHO first-round pick (protected 1-14)2027 SAS unprotected first-round pick, 2031 MIN unprotected first-round pick, and three second-round picks (2025 CHI, 2028 DEN, 2028 own). The other framework of the deal sees Tre Jones, Zach Collins, and Kevin Huerter go to the Bulls along with a 2025 first-round pick back from the Spurs.

also-read-trending Trending

Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी