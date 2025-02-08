"Graveyard for washed up All-Stars" - NBA fans mock Clippers after Ben Simmons signing

Following the NBA Trade Deadline, Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets agreed to a contract buyout. Shortly after, Shams Charania reported that Simmons and the LA Clippers had tentatively agreed to terms, with the deal set to be finalized once the three-time All-Star clears waivers.

The news wasn't entirely surprising, as just a day before, Charania and fellow ESPN insider Brian Windhorst reported that Simmons and the Nets were finalizing a contract buyout. At the time, the expectation was that he would meet with both the Clippers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, while figuring out a new home.

Once Charania posted his follow-up on Saturday, announcing that Simmons intends to sign with the LA Clippers once he clears waivers, NBA fans were quick to weigh in:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"The Clippers are a graveyard for washed up all stars," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Trade Bones but sign Simmons, do they know what they’re doing?" another fan said.

Others weren't feeling the move:

"This is such a clipper move," one fan said.

"Him and Kawhi might combine to play 42 games," another fan said.

"Never seen a more washed superstar," one fan said.

Looking at Ben Simmons' stats this season as he looks to help the Clippers make a push in the Western Conference Playoff race

After playing just 15 games last season with the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons has shown this season that he's capable of staying healthy. So far this season, he's played 33 of a potential 52 games, while starting in 24 of those games. Additionally, he's been averaging 25.0 minutes per game, a good sign for LA Clippers fans.

While some of his best work on the court is on the defensive end, he's notably averaging 6.2 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game on 54.7% from the field.

Once he clears waivers, he'll join an LA Clippers team that's currently No. 7 in the Western Conference standings, half a game behind the No. 6-ranked Minnesota Timberwolves, who sit just ahead of them in the standings.

While the team would make the play-in tournament if the season were to end today, it's no secret that the franchise will be looking to improve its standing in a competitive Western Conference in hopes of bypassing the play-in tournament.

Although the Clippers won't be able to acquire Ben Simmons before Sunday's home game against the Utah Jazz at Intuit Dome, there's a chance that he will join the team for their showdown with the Grizzlies on Feb. 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback