“I put a bullet through your f**king head” – When Demarcus Cousins threatened to kill ex-girlfriend over call in 2019

Although DeMarcus Cousins had a spectacular NBA run, he made headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2019. While preparing for his wedding day, Cousins and the mother of his child, Christy West, got into a heated spat.

With the NBA star eager for his son to be there for his special day, Cousins was upset that West refused his request. In a phone call that West recorded, he went on a tirade, threatening to shoot West for defying him.

During the recorded phone call, which was shared and released through TMZ, Cousins could be heard saying:

"I'm gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level. Can I have my son here? Can I have my son here, Chris?"

After having his request turned down, Cousins responded by saying:

"I'm gonna make sure I put a bullet through your f***ing head."

How did DeMarcus Cousins respond to the situation after it was made public?

Once the recording was made public, DeMarcus Cousins issued a statement on the matter. While owning up to his actions, he said that in the heat of the moment he said things he shouldn't have.

In addition, he also referenced the fact that his mom was the victim of domestic abuse when he was a kid, and as a result he's strongly against domestic violence. During an episode of "All The Smoke" with NBA veterans Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Cousins said:

"I had a special moment in my life. I wanted all my family to be there. Things didn’t work out the way I wanted it to for my day. I was upset. So, I said some things I shouldn’t have said. I’m a hundred percent against domestic violence. I watched my mother go through that as a child.

"I said the wrong thing. Heat of the moment. We’ve all done it."

How did the NBA respond to the situation involving DeMarcus Cousins?

As fans have seen recently, the NBA has quickly intervene when controversial situations arise. In March, Ja Morant was was suspended without pay for eight games for brandishing a firearm in a club.

In addition, Morant was suspended from team activities by the Memphis Grizzlies this month after a similar incident of flashing a gun on Instagram Live. Given the frustration of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, many have predicted that he'll face further repercussions heading into next season.

One would assume the league came down hard on Cousins for his comments. As fans may remember, that wasn't the case. At the time, Cousins was sidelined with no return on the horizon. As a result, the league never got involved in the situation.

