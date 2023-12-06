“I will not touch the money”: Jose Alvarado reveal heartwarming plans for $500K

Jose Alvarado and the New Orleans Pelicans picked up a massive 127-117 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday. The win not only moved them up the Western Conference standings but also advanced them to the semifinal stage of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. As the team prepares to face the LA Lakers, many are starting to think about what they would do with the prize money.

Although the NBA In-Season Tournament is modeled after mid-season soccer tournaments such as the Greek Cup, the prizes are far different. A team that wins the German Cup or the Greek Cup for example would earn entry into the UEFA Europa League.

In the case of the NBA, without the NBA In-Season Tournament working as a qualifier, players will instead be awarded $500,000 each if they win it all. For superstar players like LeBron James, the money may not be life-changing, however, for other players it certainly will be.

Speaking to Andscape, Alvarado indicated that he had no plans to spend the money. With three daughters at home, Alvarado knows exactly what he plans to do with the money, and it doesn't involve a massive shopping spree. He said:

“I will not touch the money. My financial team will act like I never made it. It’s not for me. It’s not in my hands. I’m living my life. They (his daughters) got to live their lives and I don’t want them to struggle at all. This is the first time I’m telling everybody. I just know what I want to do."

Looking at Jose Alvarado and the New Orleans Pelicans' odds of winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament

Jose Alvarado and the New Orleans Pelicans' win over the Sacramento Kings marked a big momentum swing for the franchise. Currently, the Kings sit in fifth place in the Western Conference with an 11-8 record, with the Pelicans in eighth place with a 12-10 record.

Despite that, Jose Alvarado and the Pelicans managed to upset the Kings and advance to the final four of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Now, the team will collide with the LA Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals, while the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers collide in the Eastern Conference semis.

While the Pelicans managed to upset the Kings, the LA Lakers have proven that they're one of the favorites to win the tournament. Despite that, it's the Milwaukee Bucks who sit in first place on FanDuel Sportsbook with the best odds to win the tournament at +165.

Sitting in second place are the LA Lakers with +230 odds, followed by Jose Alvarado and the Pelicans with +380 odds in third. Last, but certainly not least, we have the Indiana Pacers in fourth place with +440 odds to win.