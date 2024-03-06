Is LeBron James playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest on 4-time NBA MVP's status (March 6)

LeBron James is questionable to play on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings. LeBron has carried the same status in nearly every game since November. He's likely to play, though.

Majority of his absences have been announced a day before a game, so it's unlikely that he will miss out on Wednesday's contest.

The four-time MVP has missed only eight games with 19 games left. He had failed to play over 60 games in his last four consecutive seasons. LeBron's availability has helped the Lakers stay above the .500 mark amid a streaky season. LA has been on a surge lately, though.

It will hope to continue this run with a win against Sacramento, which could put the team above the eighth-placed Dallas Mavericks.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James is on the Lakers' injury report, for a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy injury. He's been dealing with the issue since January. It's a wear and tear non-contact ailment. LeBron has had to carry a heavy workload with injuries to majority of the Lakers' role players at various junctures.

LeBron James stats vs. Sacramento Kings

LeBron debuted in the NBA against Sacramento. He's played them 40 times, averaging 26.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists. LeBron holds a 25-15 record against the Kings.

LeBron and the Lakers are 0-2 this season against the Kings. They desperately need to tie the season series as both teams could have the same record. The Lakers are three games back in the loss column from the Kings.

Despite the losses, LeBron James came up big on both occasions. He had 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in a 132-127 OT loss on Oct. 29. LeBron dropped 28 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a 125-110 loss on Nov. 15.

He had a combined 14 turnovers in those games, so that's the only blemish he had in those outings, which he must look to improve on.

The Kings are as lethal as they come in every aspect offensively, right from attacking in transition to halfcourt sets, so the Lakers can't have any slip-ups with the ball.

The Lakers have momentum on their side, though. They have recorded 10 wins in their last 14 games since February, posting an offensive rating of 119.5, the second best mark in the NBA. Their defense is in the bottom 10 with a 116.1 efficiency, though.

If they can keep their focus on that end as they did against the OKC Thunder last game, LA should be in a solid position to get their first win over the Kings three games.