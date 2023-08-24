NBA 2K24 leak hints at upcoming Mamba Moments

There have been strong rumors about the presence of Mamba Moments in NBA 2K24, and information about the same has become available for the first time. The fresh leak comes from reliable leaker 2K_Intel, who shared the information on their X (formerly Twitter) account. There's ample reason for the community to be excited, especially if the rumored information turns out to be true.

Mamba Moments will celebrate Kobe Bryant's iconic career when he won multiple rings for the Los Angeles Lakers. Kobe is also the cover icon of NBA 2K24, which was the first hint of the return of memorable moments from his career. While 2K Sports has yet to hand out any official information, the latest leaks solidify what to expect from the mode.

NBA 2K24's Mamba Moments will be a perfect tribute to a legendary career

Since Mamba Moments will be based on Kobe's achievements, it will feature some of his previous performances. While players will play as Kobe, they will take on another legend, Michael Jordan. The task for players will be to recreate Bryant's iconic double-double performance against arguably the greatest basketball player of all time.

Mamba Moments will also include the superstar's 12 for 18 3-point performance against the Seattle Supersonics in 2003. The moments will also include his 62 points against the Dallas Mavericks in 2005 and his 65-point performance against the Portland Trailblazers in 2007. Some of his outstanding performances from crucial post-season games will also be available for NBA 2K24 players to enjoy.

2K Sports seems to be doing a pretty ambitious job based on all the reveals that have taken place so far. ProPLAY will be making its debut on the next-gen consoles, which will aim to make the overall gameplay much more dynamic. It will include new offense and defense animations based on how the NBA superstars play in real life.

Crossplay will also debut for the first time, although it will only be available on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. The Kobe Bryant-inspired moments could be the perfect icing on the cake, bringing joy to millions of fans all around the globe.

