When does 2024 NBA California Classic Summer League start? Date, teams, schedules and more

This year, the 2024 NBA California Classic is set to begin on July 6. The tournament will take place over three days, across two locations, with games being played in Sacramento and San Francisco. In addition, the NBA will also have the Salt Lake City Summer league, which begins on July 8, and the NBA 2k25 Summer League, which takes place in Las Vegas from July 12 to 22.

In the case of the NBA California Classic Summer League, 12 games will be played in total. Six will take place in Sacramento, with another six taking place in San Francisco.

Games played in San Francisco will take place at the Chase Center, the home of the Golden State Warriors. Games played in Sacramento will take place at Golden 1 Center, the home of the Sacramento Kings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Sacramento arm of the tournament will take place July 6/7, with the final games being played July 9. The San Francisco arm of the tournament will take place on July 6/7 with the final games being played July 10.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

This year, in addition to NBA teams, the NBA California Classic will also feature Team China, who will be playing in the Sacramento portion of the NBA California Classic.

Below, you can see the full list of teams for both locations:

NBA California Classic teams (San Francisco)

LA Lakers

Sacramento Kings

Miami Heat

Golden State Warriors

NBA California Classic teams (Sacramento)

Charlotte Hornets

San Antonio Spurs

China

Sacramento Kings

Looking at the full schedule for both the Sacramento and San Francisco NBA California Classic Summer League

This year's summer league action will take place on ESPN and ESPN2, as well as NBA TV, with the networks trading off on a game-by-game basis.

Below you can see the full schedule of games for each team, complete with times, locations, and broadcasting info.

Saturday, July 6 (San Francisco)

Lakers-Kings (4:30 ET, ESPN)

Heat-Warriors (6:30 ET, ESPN)

Sunday, July 7 (San Francisco)

Lakers-Warriors (6:30 ET, NBA TV)

Heat-Kings (4:30 ET, NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 10 (San Francisco)

Heat-Lakers (7 ET, ESPN2)

Kings -Warriors (10 ET, NBA TV)

Saturday, July 6 (Sacramento)

Hornets-Spurs (8:30 ET, NBA TV)

China-Kings (10:30 ET, NBA TV)

Sunday, July 7 (Sacramento)

China-Hornets (8 ET, ESPN2)

Spurs-Kings (10 ET, ESPN2)

Tuesday, July 9 (Sacramento)

Spurs-China (8 ET, NBA TV)

Hornets-Kings (10 ET, NBA TV)

Both ESPN and ESPN 2 require cable or a TV subscription to watch through a provider. In the case of NBA TV, the network can be watched via cable TV.

Both networks are available through streaming services such as YouTube TV, Sling, and Fubo, however, they do require paid subscriptions or a free trial offer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback