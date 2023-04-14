Who is Domantas Sabonis' wife, Shashana Rosen? Sacramento Kings’ player's family explored as he reportedly converts to Judaism

Domantas Sabonis' wife, Shashana Rosen has been with the All-Star big man for some time now, and continues to build a family with him. The two got engaged in Septermber of 2020 after not dating for long, and eventually got married in March of 2022.

Like her husband, Rosen has ties to the basketball world. Before meeting Sabonis, she was a dancer for the LA Lakers. Her father is big in the firness scene in California, and she eventually worked her way in as well.

Not that she is no longer a dancer for the Lakers, Domantas Sabonis' wife co-owns a dance studio with one her brothers. Along with being one of the founders, she taught dance classes at the studio for nearly six years.

Does Domantas Sabonis' wife have any children with the NBA star?

Shashana Rosen and Domantas Sabonis already have one child together, and getting ready to add another addition to their family. Back in March, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child.

Sabonis and Rosen already have one child, a boy named Tiger. When asked about it in an interview, the All-Star big man cited that their second child is going to be a girl.

Before Sabonis welcomes his daughter to the world, he will be battling it out in the NBA playoffs. This season, the Sacramento Kings are in the postseason for the first time since 2006.

After going 48-34 in the regular season, the Kings secured the third seed in the Western Conference. However, they are stuck with one of the toughest first-round opponents. This weekend they will begin their series against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

If the Kings want any shot of advancing, they'll need a big performance from their star big man. In 79 games this year, Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

