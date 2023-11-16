Predicting Top 5 Daily NBA Fantasy Performers | November 16

There are only two games on the NBA schedule on Thursday night. The Miami Heat welcome the Brooklyn Nets at the Keseya Center, while the OKC Thunder visit the Chase Center to face the Golden State Warriors. Let's predict the top five fantasy performers for Nov. 16.

Domantas Sabonis had 29 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in the Sacramento Kings' 125-110 win over the LA Lakers. LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard finally had his first breakout game in the Milwaukee Bucks' 128-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Lillard finished with 37 points, four rebounds, 13 assists and two steals. Julius Randle of the New York Knicks and Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers also had a great game fantasy-wise.

Predicted Top 5 NBA Fantasy Performers - Nov. 16

The Golden State Warriors will be without Steph Curry and Draymond Green on Thursday night against the OKC Thunder. That means someone will have to step up for the Warriors, while it could be an easy night for the Thunder, which could limit the production of their top fantasy players.

On the other hand, the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets have already adjusted to their injured players in the past few games. On that note, let's take a look at five NBA players who will likely have a huge fantasy performance on Nov. 16.

#5 - Brandin Podziemski

As mentioned above, the absence of Steph Curry and Draymond Green could pave the way for other players to perform. Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga could have a breakout game with Chris Paul as the lead point guard.

However, it's the rookie Brandin Podziemski who has the chance to have another career night on Thursday. Porziemski is coming out of a breakout performance that might have convinced head coach Steve Kerr that he's ready for the spotlight. He'll be a good source of 3-point shots, points and assists for fantasy managers who are looking for a streaming option.

#4 - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler is coming off his best performance of the season on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Butler is capable of putting together consecutive games like that is the reason why he made the list. He can do it all for the Heat and is an overall great fantasy option.

The absence of Tyler Herro has greatly benefited two players who should be picked by fantasy managers. Duncan Robinson has flourished and is a good source of 3-point shots, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. looks like a steal of the draft already.

#3 - Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo has been on a mission this season after getting criticized for his performance in the NBA Finals. Adebayo was missing easy shots against Nikola Jokic, so he has come out with a vengeance on the offensive end this season. He's averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, steals and blocks.

It won't be an easy game on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets since he'll go up against Nicolas Claxton, one of the best defensive centers in the NBA today. Nevertheless, look for Adebayo to continue being a Top 20 fantasy option this season.

#2 - Chet Holmgren

Less than a month into his first NBA season, Chet Holmgren is already a Top 20 fantasy option. It's crazy to think he's achieved that in terms of fantasy basketball and it's crazier that he's not had a breakout scoring game just yet. With Draymond Green out on Thursday, he has a chance to feast on the small lineup of the Warriors.

Holmgren's blocks give him the wow factor, but he does it all for the OKC Thunder. He can rebound, make plays and get steals here and there. He can knock down 3-point shots, shoot better than 50.0% in the field and almost 90.0% from the free throw line.

#1 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the top three fantasy players in the NBA this season with Nikola Jokic and Devin Booker. Some can say he's top two since Booker has only played in three games this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues his ascent to superstardom this season. He doesn't really have any weaknesses in terms of fantasy basketball since he can produce in all categories and his efficiency is off the charts. He needs to ramp up his production from beyond the arc, but that's just asking too much. Look for him to torch the depleted Warriors on Thursday.

