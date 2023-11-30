Top 2023-24 NBA players by jersey number 0-30: From Jason Tatum to Stephen Curry

Heading into the second month of the regular season in the NBA, we have seen several players stand out as stars for their respective teams. From reigning champion Nikola Jokic and all-time scoring leader LeBron James to Golden State Warriors megastar Stephen Curry and All-Star Jayson Tatum, several players have stepped up so far.

In this article, we take a look at the best NBA players by jersey number and we will focus on jersey numbers 0–30.

(0-30) | Top 2023-24 NBA players by jersey number: From Jason Tatum to Stephen Curry

#30 - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry

The megastar of the Golden State Warriors has averages of 29.7 points and 4.1 assists and is the best player of the franchise, which is struggling early on with just eight wins after 18 games. The Warriors have lost eight of their last 10 contests.

#29 - Vasilije Micic

Vasilije Micic (right)

The sole player in the NBA who wears No. 29 The rookie guard of the OKC Thunder is still trying to find his role on the team and has yet to play consistent basketball. The two-time EuroLeague champion has averages of 3.4 ppg and 2.8 apg in 12 minutes off the bench.

#28 - Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun

With averages of 21.0 ppg, 8.9 rpg, and 5.6 apg, Alperen Sengun has taken over for the Houston Rockets, who have been up to a decent start this season with an 8-8 record. The Rockets aim to return to the playoffs after a few struggling years.

#27 - Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert has been among the best Minnesota Timberwolves' players, with averages of 12.4 ppg and 11.5 rpg. The Wolves have won 13 of their first 17 games and lead the way in the West.

#26 - Spencer Dinwiddie

Bulls Nets Basketball

The Brooklyn Nets want to maintain their playoff status and view Spencer Diwiddie as the cornerstone of their success. Dinwiddie has averages of 14.6 ppg and 6.4 apg for a Brooklyn team that has a 9-8 record in the East.

#25 - P.J Washington

PJ Washington (left)

P.J Washington has been among the few Charlotte Hornets players that have stepped up amid a rough start (5-10). He is averaging 14.5 ppg and 5.1 rpg and is expected to have a bigger role with LaMelo Ball out with an ankle injury.

#24 - Cam Thomas

He has elevated his game and has seen more playing time for the Brooklyn Nets this season. He is currently dealing with an ankle injury and has missed several games, but he is getting closer to his return. Thomas is averaging 26.9 ppg.

#23 - LeBron James

LeBron James

The all-time scoring leader has been unstoppable in Year 21 with averages of 25.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg and 6.3 apg. He is the LA Lakers' (11-8) best chance for a record 18th NBA championship, as he continues to break records in his career.

#22 - Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner

We could pick Jimmy Butler, but Franz Wagner has led the Orlando Magic to a great start with a 13-5 record, good for second in the East. Wagner has averages of 20.2 ppg and 5.6 rpg.

#21 - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid

The reigning NBA MVP is off to an excellent start with averages of 32.0 ppg, 11.3 rpg and 6.6 apg and is a frontrunner to repeat. Embiid has led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 12-6 record in the East and fourth place in the standings.

#20 - Jusuf Nurkic

Jusuf Nurkic

The Bosnian big man has stepped up for the Phoenix Suns early on, with averages of 10.9 ppg, 9.3 rpg and 4.0 apg. The Suns have won 11 of their first 18 games, with Nurkic as a key part of the rotation as a starting center.

#19 - Jakob Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl has been playing consistent basketball on both ends for the Toronto Raptors, with averages of 11.3 ppg and 8.3 rpg. Toronto has won eight of its first 17 games.

#18 - Shake Milton

Shake Milton

Shake Milton has been the best player among the ones that wear No. 18 in the NBA. The reason is not his numbers (5.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg), but his contribution to the Minnesota Timberwolves' 13-4 season start.

#17 - Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder is playing a leading role in the Toronto Raptors' system, despite the team's struggling start (9-10). Schroder is averaging 16.2 ppg and 6.9 apg in 19 games.

#16 - Caleb Martin

Bucks Heat Basketball

Caleb Martin has a key role in the Miami Heat's system and has averages of 8.4 ppg and 3.0 rpg, even though he has missed several games due to injury. Miami has lost three in a row, dropping to 10-8.

#15 - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic

The two-time NBA MVP and reigning champion wants to help the Denver Nuggets repeat this year. He is a frontrunner for the NBA regular-season MVP alongside Embiid. Jokic has averages of 29.0 ppg, 13.2 rpg, and 9.2 apg. Denver has won 13 of its first 19 games.

#14 - Tyler Herro

The young sharpshooter has averages of 22.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 4.6 apg, despite appearing only in eight NBA games so far due to injury. Herro and the Heat have won 10 of their first 18 games.

#13 - Bam Adebayo

Bucks Heat Basketball

The star big man of the Miami Heat (10-8) continues to play at the highest level with averages of 23.3 ppg, 10.3 rpg, and 4.0 apg, as he seeks a return to the NBA Finals for a second time in a row.

#12 - Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris

He is the third option on offense for the Philadelphia 76ers (12-6) behind Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Harris has averages of 18.2 ppg and 6.1 rpg so far.

#11 - Trae Young

Trae Young

Trae Young remains the Atlanta Hawks' best chance for a deep playoff run and a return to the Conference Finals for the first time since 2021. Young is averaging 25.6 ppg and 10.4 apg for the Hawks (8-9).

#10 - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis remains the No.2 option for the Sacramento Kings behind De'Aaron Fox. Sabonis has averages of 18.7 ppg, 11.6 rpg and 6.9 apg, as the Kings have a 10-7 record.

#9 - Dillon Brooks

Rockets Mavericks Basketball

In his first season with the Houston Rockets (8-8), Dillon Brooks plays consistently on both ends with averages of 13.4 ppg and 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.

#8 - Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis

Part of the Boston Celtics' Big Three with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. He is averaging 18.9 ppg and 6.7 rpg for the Celtics, who have the best record in the entire NBA (14-4).

#7 - Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren

We will go with the rookie big man of the OKC Thunder and not Jaylen Brown, as Chet Holmgren has lived up to the expectations early on. He is averaging 17.9 ppg and 8.0 rpg, on 43.1 percent from three and is frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award. The Thunder are fourth in the West with an 11-6 record.

#6 - Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso has been playing consistently for a Chicago Bulls team that is struggling early on (5-14). Caruso is averaging 9.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 2.2 apg.

#5 - Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards

We pick him as our top option thanks to the Minnesota Timberwolves' best record in the West (13-4). Edwards has had a stellar season with averages of 26.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 5.0 apg.

#4 - Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes has been among the Toronto Raptors' leaders so far with averages of 19.1 ppg, 9.1 rpg and 5.5 apg, on 37.9 percent from beyond the arc. Still, Toronto is seeking some consistency with eight wins and nine losses.

#3 - Anthony Davis

Lakers Pistons Basketball

If healthy, he is one of the top players in the NBA. He is averaging 22.2 ppg, 12.3 rpg and 3.3 bpg for the Lakers, who have won 11 of their first 19 games.

#2 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

We go with the megastar of the OKC Thunder for this one, as he is off to a tremendous start with averages of 30.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, and 6.1 apg. The Thunder are 11-6 and fourth in the West.

#1 - Devin Booker

Devin Booker

Devin Booker has been unstoppable this season and in great form despite missing several games with injuries. He is averaging 27.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg, and 8.5 apg for a Phoenix Suns team that has won seven of its last eight and 11 of its first 18 NBA games.

#0 - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum

The megastar of the Boston Celtics has been tremendous early on with averages of 27.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg and 4.1 apg. Tatum has led the Celtics to an NBA-best 14-4 record.

#00 - Benedict Mathurin

Bennedict Mathurin

He surpasses Jordan Clarkson thanks to the Indiana Pacers' 9-7 start to the season. Mathurin has averages of 12.9 ppg and 3.7 rpg for Indiana, which hopes to return to the playoffs this season.