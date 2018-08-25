Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Agarwal's ton guides India B to comfortable win over India A

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
93   //    25 Aug 2018, 17:45 IST

Bengaluru, Aug 25 (PTI) Mayank Agarwal continued his sublime form with yet another ton, despite being ignored for the senior Indian team, to guide India B to a comfortable seven-wicket win over India A in a Quadrangular Series encounter, here today.

Chasing a modest target of 218, Agarwal smashed 112 off 114 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and three sixes to help India B romp home in only 41.1 overs.

Besides Agarwal, Shubman Gill scored 42, while Ishan Kishan and skipper Manish Pandey made 25 and 21 respectively.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (2/33) picked up two wickets for India A.

Earlier opting to bat, India A wilted in front of M Prasidh Krishna's (4/50) opening spell before being bowled out for 217 in 49 overs.

Shreyas Gopal also chipped in with two wickets, giving away 38 runs.

Ambati Rayudu top-scored for India A with 48 off 75 balls, while Krishnappa Gowtham and Sanju Samson made 35 and 32 respectively.

Meanwhile in another match of the series, Australia A defeated South Africa A by 32 runs in a high-scoring encounter.

Electing to bat, Australia A rode on Travis Head's 110 Marnus Labuschagne's 65 to post an imposing 322 for five.

Besides the duo, D'Arcy Short (49) and Matt Renshaw (42 not out) also made useful contributions with the bat.

Chasing the imposing target, Khaya Zondo's 117 went in vain as South Africa fell short by 30 odd runs.

Openers Gihahn Cloete (50) and Sarel Erwee (37) got South Africa A's chase to a good start stitching 89 runs off 12.5 overs for the first wicket before losing their plot despite Zondo holding the fort from one end.

Legbreak bowler Mitchell Swepson (3/40) and Head (2/25) were the main wicket takers for Australia A

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
4 times when India came from behind to win a Test series
RELATED STORY
England vs India 3rd Test: 5 unnoticed things  
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test : Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India might script a series win now
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Reasons Why India will make a...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test: What did India improve to...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Why England are favourites to win...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 players who can help India win...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Cricket moments of Independent India
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 players who are unlucky to miss out...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Quarter Final 3
GLO 76/1 (10.0 ov)
WOR
LIVE
Worcestershire Rapids won the toss and elected to bowl.
GLO VS WOR live score
Match 9 | Today
AUA 322/5 (50.0 ov)
RSA-A 290/10 (48.4 ov)
Australia A win by 32 runs
AUA VS RSA-A live score
Match 10 | Today
IND-A 217/10 (49.0 ov)
INB 218/3 (41.1 ov)
India B win by 7 wickets
IND-A VS INB live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us