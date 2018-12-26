×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Agarwal stays solid on debut, India take lunch at 57 for one

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    26 Dec 2018, 07:32 IST

Melbourne, Dec 26 (PTI) Making a confident start to his Test career, opener Mayank Agarwal took India to 57 for one at lunch on the opening day of the third match against Australia at the MCG, here on Wednesday.

Cheteshwar Pujara (10) was unbeaten alongside Agarwal (34 off 68 balls) after India lost make-shift opener Hanuma Vihari (8).

This was after India won the toss and opted to bat on a docile pitch, putting its sixth opening pairing in 2018, and fifth in 11 overseas Tests this year.

But it proved effective as Vihari and Agarwal put on 40 runs after batting out 18.5 overs, India's longest opening stand in terms of balls faced in Test cricket across Australia, New Zealand, England and South Africa since December 2010 when Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir had batted out 29.3 overs against the Proteas at Centurion.

Agarwal - brought in after failure of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay - batted with confidence, mostly playing with straight bat and treating the balls on merit.

The pitch turned out to be a batting beauty as there was good bounce and carry for the batsmen. The Australian pacers had to bend their back to get the Kookaburra ball to rise sharply.

It showed in how Nathan Lyon (12/0) came on to bowl as early as the eighth over, only the second time in his Test career that he had done so. Even in the previous four Indian innings on this tour so far, he had only come on to bowl in the 14th over each time.

Vihari took 25 balls and 33 minutes to score his first run as he batted with patience, which was lacking in previous opening partnerships in the first two Tests.

He was hit on the helmet in the 13th over off Pat Cummins (4/1) as Australia started bowling short and attacking the batsmen more. The makeshift-opener shrugged it off and went on to face 66 balls, the second highest for an Indian opener in five innings this series.

Cummins got him off a sharp rising delivery in the 19th over, as Vihari took his eyes off the ball and gloved it to Aaron Finch in the slip region. The Australian pacers continued to test the Indian batsmen with sharp bouncers at every opportunity possible.

At the other end, Agarwal also took a few body blows but stuck in at the crease

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
3 fringe players who could make their ODI debut for India...
RELATED STORY
Mayank Agarwal: Everything you need to know about the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 3rd Test: 3 Steps to Success for...
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2018-19: India's possible eleven for...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 probable changes for India...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India's opening conundrum in...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 3rd Test: 4 Best possible opening...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Should India consider Shashi Tharoor's...
RELATED STORY
Why India should replace KL Rahul with Mayank Agarwal in...
RELATED STORY
Debate on the vacant opening slot: Prithvi Shaw or Mayank...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us