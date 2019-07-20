×
Anderson provides positive injury update for Ashes

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    20 Jul 2019, 15:20 IST
Andersoncropped
England seamer James Anderson

James Anderson is unsure if he will feature in England's Test against Ireland but says he feels "good" ahead of the Ashes.

England's record Test wicket-taker sustained a calf muscle tear in Lancashire's County Championship clash with Durham at the start of this month.

The seamer, who turns 37 in August, may not be risked for a four-day encounter with Ireland at Lord's, but allayed concerns over whether he will be fit to face Australia when the five-match series starts at Edgbaston on August 1.

"We meet up on Monday and at the moment I feel good," Anderson told the BBC.

"I will keep bowling and we will monitor it. If it comes to Wednesday and I'm fit to play [against Ireland] then great, but if not I will work towards being fit for the Ashes."

Anderson says Joe Root's side must build on the feel-good factor created by the ODI team following England's Cricket World Cup triumph last weekend.

"It's a really exciting time for English cricket. I think it was an amazing final and the reaction to it has been phenomenal," he added.

"It's time to re-focus on to Test cricket. We realise the dangers that the Australian team bring to Test cricket, so we're going to have to be fully focused on that.

"We can't afford to hang on to the World Cup win. It's our job as English cricketers to try and carry that momentum on and hopefully an Ashes win will do that."

