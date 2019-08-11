Ashes 2019: Archer no unknown for Australia, says Cummins

England's Jofra Archer

Pat Cummins feels Australia will know what to expect if they face Jofra Archer in the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

Archer is widely expected to replace James Anderson, who was restricted to just four overs in Australia's first Test win at Edgbaston because of a calf problem, in the England attack.

England had Australia 122-8 even without Anderson but the tourists recovered to post 284 thanks to the first of two centuries from Steve Smith, who frustrated the depleted hosts and inspired a brilliant comeback.

Australia are now set to be faced with the raw pace of Archer, one of England's heroes from the Cricket World Cup, but Cummins indicated it is not a challenge that will daunt Tim Paine's men.

Asked about the loss of Anderson and Archer's probable introduction, Cummins told reporters: "It was obviously unfortunate for them that he [Anderson] went down early in the last game.

"It's no secret he's a massive loss, he's been their highest wicket taker, arguably the best bowler in the Ashes the last few series, soon as he went down I felt like it was a real opportunity especially that second innings to try get some overs into their bowlers and bat well and luckily we did.

"Our boys have played with Jofra, against him in the World Cup or with him in the IPL or Big Bash League so he's not an unknown we'll do our homework but we will face him."