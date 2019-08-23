Ashes 2019: Australia build on sizeable advantage after more batting blues for England

Josh Hazlewood celebrates his five-for

Australia sought to hammer home their advantage in the third Test on Friday after England were skittled for 67 to leave their hopes of retaining the urn virtually extinguished.

England arrived at Headingley hoping to make hay in the sunshine but their latest batting collapse inside 28 overs left them with a 112-run first-innings deficit, with the tourists reaching tea at 82-3 and extending their lead to 194.

Joe Root's team had been 54-6 at lunch and lost their remaining four wickets within 23 balls of the second session in posting their lowest ever total at Headingley, and their lowest in the Ashes in 71 years, as Josh Hazlewood returned 5-30.

Wickets continued to fall during Australia's second innings but England's flagging attack were only able to do so much as Marnus Labuschagne (13 not out) and Travis Head (17 not out) came off with a insurmountable target firmly in their sights.

That's tea! Still not easy out there for batting, but Head (17*) and Labuschagne (13*) are digging in to be 3-82 and a lead of 194: https://t.co/visbN6mBCo #Ashes pic.twitter.com/lkaoPCBwKX — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 23, 2019

Having entered lunch in such a perilous position, England's tail was unable to wag and Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Jack Leach all departed for single figures to leave Joe Denly's 12 as the top score in a woeful total.

It was the fourth time since the start of 2018 that England were dismissed for 85 or less, though the mood briefly changed when Australia opener David Warner was struck on the pads by Stuart Broad to depart without score.

Marcus Harris (19) continued the head-scratching approach to batting when clean bowled attempting to drive Jack Leach's first delivery.

Usman Khawaja (23) had no control over a shot to Woakes that was caught by Jason Roy in the slips, but Labuschange and Head reached tea without too much trouble and Australia firmly on top.