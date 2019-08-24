×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Australia eight wickets from retaining the urn as Root and Denly dig in

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    24 Aug 2019, 21:02 IST
Josh Hazlewood - cropped
Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of Rory Burns

Australia required eight further wickets to retain the Ashes as England finally showed some resistance through Joe Root and Joe Denly at Headingley.

Chasing a target of 359 - which would be the highest successful Test chase for England - the hosts went some way to making amends for their first-innings debacle by taking tea on 90-2.

Root, whose role as captain will be questioned should Australia emerge victorious, had made 41 having been out for first-ball and second-ball ducks in his previous two innings.

Denly, England's top scorer in their paltry 67 first time around with 12, survived three wafts outside off stump and being struck flush on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer to reach 30 having made an unbroken 75 with Root for the third wicket in a partnership that had already lasted longer than England's entire first innings.

There was a sense of deja vu when Rory Burns (7) edged to first slip David Warner off Josh Hazlewood - the fielder having taken four catches in the first innings when the bowler returned 5-30.

England were then 15-2 when a rotten series from Jason Roy (8) continued, though he could at least point to a jaffa from Cummins that straightened and clipped off to leave the opener with an Ashes average of 9.50.

But Root and Denly finally restored some pride, even if a slice of history still appeared too distant with 269 more needed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test
IND 297/10 & 14/0 (7.0 ov)
WI 222/10
LIVE
Day 3 | Lunch: India lead West Indies by 89 runs with 10 wickets remaining
IND VS WI live score
2nd Test | 09:45 AM
SL 244/10
NZ 196/4 (62.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: New Zealand trail Sri Lanka by 48 runs with 6 wickets remaining
SL VS NZ live score
3rd Test
AUS 179/10 & 246/10
ENG 67/10 & 118/2 (45.2 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | England need 241 runs to win
AUS VS ENG live score
| Today
MSX 171/5 (20.0 ov)
SSX 172/2 (16.0 ov)
Sussex Sharks won by 8 wickets
MSX VS SSX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us