Ashes 2019: Australia star Smith joins elite group with back-to-back centuries in England

Omnisport
NEWS
News
52   //    04 Aug 2019, 18:24 IST
Smith - cropped
Steve Smith celebrates his century

Steve Smith became just the third Australia batsman to score a hundred in each innings of an Ashes Test on English soil after he brought up his second century at Edgbaston.

The former Australia captain scored a magnificent 144 from 219 deliveries in the first innings of the opening Test and led the charge for the visitors second time around on Sunday.

Having started the fourth day on 46, Smith moved onto 50 early on in the morning session, and though two slack shots almost cost him his wicket, he marched towards another century.

Moeen Ali's tight over before lunch ensured Smith was made to wait until the second session, but the 30-year-old duly brought up his second century of the match with a cover drive for his 10th boundary shortly after the restart.

Smith's shot saw Australia reach 236-4, a lead of 146.

In reaching three figures again, he became the first Australian to score 100 or more in both innings against England since Steve Waugh at Old Trafford in 1997, and only the third in history, with Warren Bardsley having also achieved the feat at the Oval in 1909.

