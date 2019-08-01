Ashes 2019: Broad & Woakes tighten England control as Australia crumble

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 20 // 01 Aug 2019, 20:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of Tim Paine

Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes put England in control of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston as Australia collapsed to 154-8 in the second session of a day marked by unimpressive umpiring.

The tourists mounted something of a recovery after being reduced to 35-3 to reach 83-3 at lunch.

Australia added another 16 to that total before Travis Head (35) departed in the sixth over of the afternoon session, trapped in front by one that straightened from Woakes (3-35).

That wicket prompted a collapse in line with pre-series talk of both teams being short in the batting department, England's attack prospering even after James Anderson went for a scan on a tight calf.

The end of a crazy two hours!



Australia head into Tea 154/8.



Two wickets for Broad and Woakes in that session and one for Stokes #Ashes pic.twitter.com/VFkwPGtPLi — ICC (@ICC) August 1, 2019

However, England were denied the prized wicket of Steve Smith (66 not out), who successfully reviewed after being given out lbw not playing a shot.

Matthew Wade (1) departed in the next over when he was struck on the pad by Woakes and England correctly reviewed.

Captain Tim Paine (5) made a dreadful mistake as he pulled Broad (4-38) to Rory Burns at deep square leg, with James Pattinson following him for a duck two balls later, dismissed lbw before replays showed he should have survived

There was no debate when Pat Cummins (5) fell to Ben Stokes (1-44) via the same mode of dismissal as England ploughed into the Australia tail, although Peter Siddle (7 not out) provided more pain for the umpires as he rightly reviewed after edging on to his pads.

Advertisement

Smith reached his fifty in 119 balls at the end of the same over, he and Siddle surviving until tea with rain in the air in Birmingham.