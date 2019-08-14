×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Day one washed out at Lord's

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    14 Aug 2019, 21:24 IST
Umpirescropped
The umpires for the second Ashes Test at Lord's

No play was possible on day one of the second Ashes Test at Lord's due to rain.

Miserable weather in London on Wednesday kept England and Australia kicking their heels before play was finally abandoned at around 16:20 local time (15:20 GMT).

Rain had returned in the morning with a first inspection due at the scheduled start time of 11:00 and the covers were on again after it was announced that a belated toss would take place at 15:00, with play due to start half an hour later.

With no signs of improvement in conditions, however, it was soon announced that there would be no possibility of any action on the opening day.

Jofra Archer was presented with his Test cap by close friend and fellow England international Chris Jordan on the outfield, but the England paceman will have to wait until Thursday to officially make his debut in the format.

The tourists won the first match of the series at Edgbaston by 251 runs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd ODI
WI 158/2 (22.0 ov)
IND
LIVE
Rain: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat.
WI VS IND live score
1st Test | 09:45 AM
NZ 203/5 (68.0 ov)
SL
Day 1 | Stumps: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
NZ VS SL live score
2nd Test | 03:30 PM
ENG
AUS
Day 1 | Stumps: No play Wednesday due to rain
ENG VS AUS live score
| Today, 11:00 PM
Northamptonshire
Lancashire
Lancashire Lightning won the toss and elected to bowl.
NOR VS LAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Physical Disability World Series
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Euro T20 Slam
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us