Ashes 2019: Specsavers answer Stokes' plea to provide England's Leach 'free glasses for life'

Jack Leach scrambles at Headingley

It was hard for anyone to believe what they were seeing from Ben Stokes in the third Ashes Test between England and Australia on Sunday, but supporting batsman Jack Leach shouldn't have any issues with his vision in future following the promise of free glasses for life from Specsavers.

The scenario was bleak at Headingley when Leach entered at number 11 with England 286-9 in pursuit of 359 to save the Test and prevent Australia from taking an unassailable 2-0 lead that would have seen them retain the urn.

Stokes was England's inspiration as his unbeaten 135 led the hosts to a one-wicket triumph and kept the series alive with two matches to play.

While the all-rounder, a hero of England's Cricket World Cup success last month, stole the headlines, the bespectacled Leach's gritty resistance – where he made one run off 17 balls – did not go unnoticed.

Indeed, Stokes was so appreciative of his partner's efforts he reached out to opticians Specsavers on Twitter, writing: "Jack Leach........@Specsavers do your self [sic] a favour and give him free glasses for life @jackleach1991."

And the plea prompted a positive response, with Specsavers' official account replying: "We can confirm we will offer Jack Leach free glasses for life."

Throughout the match-winning 76-run stand with Stokes, Leach was regularly seen cleaning his glasses to help keep his concentration.

"I had to make sure my glasses were clean," he said.

"I know I look stupid when I am out there but it got the job done."