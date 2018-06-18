At sixth, Australia slip to 34-year low in ICC ODI rankings

Melbourne, Jun 18 (PTI) The embattled Australian team has slipped to a 34-year low in the ICC ODI rankings, dropping to sixth place following back-to-back defeats against England in the ongoing five-match series.

With losses to the world no.1 ODI team in London and Cardiff, Australia have fallen to 102 rankings points to sit a fraction of a point below 2017 Champions Trophy winners Pakistan.

It has been a swift fall for the defending world champions.

Less than two years ago they were ranked no.1 heading into an away series against South Africa. But when an under-strength squad with a group of rookie fast bowlers was whitewashed 5-0 by the Proteas (the first time Australia had lost a bilateral series 5-0), cracks were revealed in a 50-over game plan that suddenly looked dated, 'cricket.com.au' wrote.

That was particularly the case in comparison to a revamped England, who were smashing record totals and rising in the rankings as Australia's lofty status slipped.

Despite home successes against New Zealand (3-0) and Pakistan (4-1) that followed the disaster in South Africa, Australia have won just nine times (eight at home) out of 23 completed ODIs since to ultimately find themselves in their current predicament.

More recently, a stretch of 13 defeats in 15 completed ODIs is unprecedented in the history of the five-time World Cup winners.

"I think we can (win), I really do," skipper Tim Paine said.

"I think our best cricket is good enough to beat these guys, we just haven't put the complete package together.

"In the first game we didn't bat well, and (in Cardiff) we didn't bowl as well as we would have liked