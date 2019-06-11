×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia call for Mitchell Marsh as cover for injured Stoinis

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    11 Jun 2019, 17:34 IST
Stoiniscropped
Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis

Mitchell Marsh will fly to England earlier than scheduled as cover for Marcus Stoinis after the Australia all-rounder suffered a side strain.

Stoinis has been ruled out of the Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan on Wednesday after he was injured while bowling in the defeat to India on Sunday.

The defending champions have called for Marsh as a precaution amid uncertainty over the extent of Stoinis' injury.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said: "Marcus Stoinis has a bit of a side strain. He won't be available for, especially for [Wednesday]. So we're going to have to juggle around especially that all-rounder spot.

"We've got Mitch Marsh flying over just as a bit of a precaution. He was meant to fly over with the Australia A side on Friday. He's just coming a couple days early as a bit of precaution, if Stoinis doesn't recover quick enough or doesn't respond to treatment well enough over the next few days.

"So that's also something we've got to juggle with. We've got to find a few more overs now, whether we play the extra batter or extra bowler, we'll wait and see, and especially tomorrow with the conditions."

Asked how long Stoinis might be out of action, Finch replied: "Not exactly sure on how many games he'll miss. That's why Mitch is flying over. It's still being assessed.

"And over the next couple of days we'll have a clearer picture on what that looks like. I think it was about his fifth or sixth over [when he did the damage] the other day. It was towards the back end of his second spell, and he came back and bowled two overs at the death.

"He was in some discomfort. And it wasn't ideal, but he still managed to bowl a couple of overs. And speaking to guys who have done a side before, I say you can generally get through a game towards the end, but it's tough to get going after you've cooled down."

Advertisement
Marcus Stoinis to miss Pakistan clash due to strain, Mitchell Marsh set to join World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Smith, Warner return as Australia announce WC squad
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 10, Australia Vs West Indies: Today's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for Australia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc's unparalleled ability will be key for Australia
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Probable first choice XI for Australia
RELATED STORY
Smith, Warner not selected as Australia remain unchanged for Pakistan ODIs
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 4, AFG vs AUS, Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for Australia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Australia vs West Indies Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs Australia, Match preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 16 | Today, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Start delayed:
BAN VS SL live score
Match 15 | Yesterday
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 17 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us