Bangladesh v Sri Lanka: Weather a concern for Bristol encounter

Omnisport
NEWS
News
68   //    10 Jun 2019, 23:58 IST
Shakibcropped
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh could be frustrated by the weather as they eye a second victory at the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday.

Rain is forecast in Bristol a day after the clash between West Indies and South Africa was abandoned, with just 7.3 overs bowled at the Rose Bowl.

Sri Lanka's match against Pakistan last Friday was washed out at the County Ground and the rain may ruin things once more for two sides in need of some sort of contest as they look to defy the odds and reach the semi-finals.

Paceman Nuwan Pradeep was ruled out of Sri Lanka's fourth match of the tournament with a dislocated finger, which he sustained in a practice session on Sunday.

Bangladesh, beaten in all three previous World Cup meetings between the two nations, have an injury concern over key man Shakib Al Hasan (quad).

 

TOURNAMENT SO FAR

Sri Lanka made an abysmal start, losing by 10 wickets to New Zealand after being dismissed for only 136. They responded with a victory over Afghanistan before being rain prevented them from facing the ICC Champions Trophy holders.

Bangladesh saw off South Africa in an Oval run-fest before the Black Caps consigned them to a tense two-wicket loss. Hosts England then downed the Tigers by 106 runs in Cardiff on Saturday despite a Shakib century.

 

WHAT THEY SAID

Sri Lanka batting coach Jon Lewis  "Our focus will be on us and us being positive on ourselves, and we'll believe even though we know it is a strong opposition, and an opposition that probably has the right to be confident because of the way they have played so far, we'll still be backing ourselves very strongly."

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza: "There is still a lot of hope. The boys are really hungry to win matches. Pressure will be there, but we have to cope with the pressure and make sure we deliver."

 

OPTA FACTS

- Shakib has passed 50 in four consecutive ODIs. Tamim Iqbal (five) is the only batsman to have a longer streak for the Tigers.

- Lasith Malinga's 3-39 against Afghanistan meant the veteran has now moved inside the all-time top five list for most men's Cricket World Cup wickets (46), 

- Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka when they last took them on in this format, winning by a huge margin of 137 runs last September.

