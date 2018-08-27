Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bangladeshi cricketer's wife accuses him of torture over dowry

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
184   //    27 Aug 2018, 13:48 IST

Dhaka, Aug 27 (PTI) Bangladeshi cricketer Mosaddek Hossain Saikat's wife has accused him of driving her out of their home and torturing her over dowry, a media report said today.

Mosaddek, 22, who married his cousin Sharmin Samira Usha six years ago, has been included in the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming 50-over cricket tournament Asia Cup to be held from September 13-28 in the UAE.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Rosina Khan admitted the charges brought by Usha against the middle-order batsman yesterday and ordered the Sadar Upazila executive officer to investigate the case, bdnews24.com reported.

Mosaddek has been torturing Usha for dowry for a long time, her lawyer Rezaul Karim Dulal alleged.

"He (Mosaddek) tortured her and drove her out of home for 1 million taka (USD 12,003) in dowry on August 15," he claimed.

The report said that the cricketer did not immediately respond for comments on the case.

"They have been in disagreement since they married," the cricketer's brother Mosabber Hossain Moon said.

Mosaddek sent her a divorce letter on August 15 but she demanded more money than mentioned in the marriage documents, the brother claimed.

"She has started the case after spreading false and misleading information as she did not get the money," Mosabber alleged

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
In light of the Shami controversy, 5 criminal cases...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Bangladeshi cricketers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Famous cricketers who endured extreme poverty after...
RELATED STORY
Best T20 XI of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Mohammed Shami's wife accuses him of age fraud with valid...
RELATED STORY
Top 7 Successful Cricketers and Their Business Ventures
RELATED STORY
3 Indian Cricketers who might have played their last Test...
RELATED STORY
4 Cricketers you didn't know were once involved in...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 upcoming commentators 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Kohli will become the greatest of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IRE 73/3 (23.0 ov)
LIVE
Ireland need 155 runs to win from 27.0 overs
AFG VS IRE live score
Match 11 | Today
IND-A 157/10 (37.3 ov)
RSA-A 159/6 (37.4 ov)
South Africa A win by 4 wickets
IND-A VS RSA-A live score
Match 12 | Today
INB 276/6 (50.0 ov)
AUA 248/5 (40.0 ov)
Australia A win by 5 wickets (DLS Method)
INB VS AUA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us