BCCI to take 'appropriate measures' after Pune curator sacking

26 Oct 2017

The Board of Control For Cricket India (BCCI) vowed to take "appropriate measures" after the curator at the Pune venue for the second one-day international between India and New Zealand on Wednesday was sacked for alleged malpractice.

Pandurang Salgaonkar was dismissed after he was alleged to have given information to India Today reporters, claimed to be posing as bookmakers, on the playing surface for the second ODI.

The pitch was inspected and cleared to be used for a match which India won to level the series after the BCCI appointed a replacement curator.

It was confirmed later on Wednesday that Salgaonkar had been relieved of his duties.

A BCCI statement said: "After reports stating an alleged malpractice from the MCA (Maharashtra State Cricket Association) pitch curator, Mr Pandurang Salgaonkar, the MCA has dismissed Mr Salgaonkar from the position of curator with immediate effect.

"The BCCI-appointed curator Ramesh Mhamunkar was immediately made the point person for the centre wicket and the field of play for the second ODI between India and New Zealand.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) Match Referee Mr Chris Broad inspected the pitch ahead of the match and cleared the same for the game to go ahead."

Acting BCCI acting honorary secretary Amitabh Choudhary said: "The BCCI has zero tolerance towards any activity that brings the game to disrepute. We have acted swiftly and ensured that there are no loopholes left ahead of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand."

Mr Rahul Johri, the CEO of the BCCI, stated: "A strict action has been taken against the pitch curator and the employment relationship between Mr Pandurang Salgaonkar and MCA stands terminated.

"The BCCI is in touch with the MCA and appropriate measures will be taken with regards to the matter. The BCCI will continue to enforce strict measures in case of such misconduct in the future."