Black Caps will use 2015 World Cup heartbreak as motivation - Taylor

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    03 Apr 2019, 16:30 IST
rosstaylor - cropped
New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor is confident New Zealand can go all the way at the Cricket World Cup and put their 2015 heartbreak behind them.

The Black Caps won all of their eight matches on the way to the final four years ago, beating England, Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stages before knockout wins over West Indies and South Africa.

Australia denied them a clean sweep, though, as they produced a stunning bowling display to limit New Zealand to 183 – a total they eclipsed inside 34 overs.

New Zealand named their squad for the 2019 edition on Tuesday, with a host of names from four years ago still heavily involved.

One of those is Taylor, and he believes Gary Stead's squad are focused on going one better this time around.

"I think the last World Cup will play a big part in terms of experience and dealing with those big games," he told Cricket New Zealand.

"We were pipped at the last one but I think the players will use that as motivation.

"The players are just a lot more experienced, still a lot of those guys who played in that final are in the side and hopefully we can go one step further in the UK."

While this year's tournament will be Taylor's fourth, it will be Henry Nicholls' World Cup debut and he is relishing the opportunity having watched the heartbreak in 2015.

"It's awesome to be named for the World Cup, it's my first World Cup squad, it's pretty surreal," he said.

"What's ahead is a lot of hard work leading up to it, and obviously once we get there in England making sure we hit the ground running.

"We've played a lot of white-ball cricket in the last 12-18 months so we're coming in with a good diet of that."

Omnisport
NEWS
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand squad analysis
