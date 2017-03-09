Boult grabs two as NZ peg back Proteas in Dunedin

by Reuters News 09 Mar 2017, 05:56 IST

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Trent Boult grabbed two wickets as New Zealand's bowlers overcame some stubborn early resistance to reduce South Africa to 301 for eight at lunch on the second day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.

Paceman Boult sent back Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj after Neil Wagner had finally dismissed centurion Dean Elgar for 140, while Jeetan Patel also removed Quinton de Kock to give the home side a slight advantage at the break.

Vernon Philander, who had scored 16, and Kagiso Rabada, two not out, were together at the break for the Proteas.

The visitors had resumed on 229 for four with opener Elgar and Bavuma well set to build the innings.

The pair increased their partnership to 104 runs before Wagner got a delivery to rear on Elgar, the ball catching an edge to fly through to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

Wicketkeeper de Kock departed for 10 when he misread the flight of a Jeetan Patel offspinner and got a thick edge which flew to Wagner at backward point.

The diminutive Bavuma reached his fifth test half century when he fetched a short Jimmy Neesham delivery from outside off to backward square for two runs.

The 26-year-old, who was moving across his stumps against left-armer Boult to negate the angle from around the wicket, fell into his own trap when he got well outside off and feathered a flick through to Watling to be caught for 64.

Elgar had held the South African innings together on the first day as he shared in a 128-run partnership with captain Faf du Plessis, who scored a half century.

The Proteas were reduced to 22-3 in the first session of the match when Wagner grabbed two wickets in one over following du Plessis's last-second decision to bat first.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury,; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)