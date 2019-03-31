Capitals triumph in Super Over thriller

Delhi Capitals celebrate

Delhi Capitals claimed a thrilling victory after a Super Over in Saturday's Indian Premier League clash with Kolkata Knight Riders.

The hosts had looked set to prevail in the allotted 20 overs after needing six to win from as many balls, with Prithvi Shaw's 99 doing most of the damage in Delhi.

Kuldeep Yadav's superb death bowling extended the contest, but the Capitals' return of 10 in the Super Over proved sufficient as Kolkata could only score seven.

The result represents a fine response from the Capitals following their six-wicket loss to reigning champions Chennai Super Kings last time out.

Kolkata, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the 2019 campaign, with Andre Russell's remarkable 62 from 28 balls and Dinesh Karthik's 50 off 36 the only telling contributions in their innings of 185-8.

Take a bow @KagisoRabada25. What an over from the young lad as the @DelhiCapitals defend 10 runs in the Super Over #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/HRFWqFP0Mu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2019

IT LOOKED A SHAW THING

At just 19, this was a display of exceptional confidence from Shaw, who thrashed 12 fours and three maximums in his fine 55-ball innings.

But he was denied a maiden IPL century as he top-edged a Lockie Ferguson delivery into the gloves of Karthik.

His side were four down and needed only 12 to win at that stage, but they floundered after his departure and finished in a tie on 185-6 as the visitors forced the Super Over.

KNIGHT RIDERS KNOCKED OFF THEIR STRIDE

Kolkata downed Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab to make a fine start to the season, but they left their best efforts too late on this occasion.

Kuldeep deserves huge credit for the way he managed the final over of the 20, conceding just five and dismissing Hanuma Vihari off the penultimate ball before the Capitals' Colin Ingram was run out attempting what would have been a match-winning second off the last.

But it was Kagiso Rabada who had the ball under his spell in the Super Over, his efforts including the dismissal of Russell, who had started ominously with a boundary.