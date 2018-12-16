×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Centurion Latham indebted to 'world-class' Williamson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    16 Dec 2018, 17:23 IST
Lathamcropped
New Zealand opening batsman Tom Latham

Tom Latham expressed his gratitude to "world-class" New Zealand captain Kane Williamson after the opener made a patient century on day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Basin Reserve.

Latham fought it out for a seventh Test hundred - and his first for almost two years - and was unbeaten on 121 when the Black Caps closed on 311-2.

Williamson made a classy 91 from only 93 balls after Jeet Raval was dismissed for 43 and Ross Taylor will resume on 50 not out on day three, with New Zealand leading by 29 runs.

Latham felt indebted to his skipper after they put on 162 for the second wicket to put the hosts in command.

"At the start of my innings, I wasn't playing that quickly, but the way Jeet Raval played and the way Kane came and played - that took the game to the opposition and kept the scoreboard ticking over," said the left-hander.

"It was good for me. I could just keep going. The most important thing we talk about was making those partnerships big ones and I managed to get a good one with Kane.

"Kane came out and hit the ball fantastically well - I guess he's a world-class player and is hitting the ball unbelievably well in all conditions,

"You look at some of the shots he plays - from ball one - those early boundaries set the tempo for his innings and he kept doing that.

"He's a fantastic player and one to get a few more tips off. When guys are going like that it's almost easier to give them the strike and let them do their thing."

Omnisport
NEWS
Latham century puts New Zealand in commanding position
RELATED STORY
Yasir and Bilal put Pakistan in control despite...
RELATED STORY
New Zealand 311-2 at stumps on day 2, 1st test vs. Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
New Zealand rallies to 229-7 after Shah's triple strike
RELATED STORY
3 IPL teams with no centurion
RELATED STORY
Williamson steadies Black Caps after Boult heroics
RELATED STORY
New Zealand can take confidence from big defeat, says...
RELATED STORY
Williamson & Nicholls swell NZ lead to 198 runs in 3rd test
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Kane Williamson can finish as one of the...
RELATED STORY
Kane Williamson throws cheque, Kohli booed and more -...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 326/10 & 132/4 (48.0 ov)
IND 283/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia lead India by 175 runs with 6 wickets remaining
AUS VS IND live score
1st Test | 10:00 PM
SL 282/10
NZ 311/2 (84.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: New Zealand lead Sri Lanka by 29 runs with 8 wickets remaining
SL VS NZ live score
1st T20I | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
| Yesterday
ADS-W 145/5 (20.0 ov)
SYT-W 146/5 (18.2 ov)
Sydney Thunder Women win by 5 wickets
ADS-W VS SYT-W live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us