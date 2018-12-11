×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket's "Big Bash" dispenses with coin toss; will flip bat

PTI
NEWS
News
10   //    11 Dec 2018, 15:36 IST

Melbourne, Dec 11 (AP) Cricket Australia's so-called Big Bash League is set to dispense with the traditional toss of a coin to determine which team gets to choose whether to bat or bowl first at the start of the game.

It'll be decided instead by the flip of a bat when the eighth edition of the domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League starts Dec. 19.

Instead of heads or tails, the question asked of the visiting team captain will be "hills or flats," terms more synonymous with the homegrown rules of what Australians call backyard cricket.

Kim McConnie, the head of the league, says the change "reflects what BBL is about."

"Some people don't like change but I'd also challenge people to say when was the last time anyone watched the coin toss or really focused on it to a great extent?"

McConnie was quoted as telling the Australian Broadcasting Corp. in an article published on the league's website.

The bat used for the flip will be standard and supplied by the BBL. Twenty20 is the shortest format played in elite competition, is generally high-scoring with few breaks in play and usually over in less than half the time of a conventional one-day game.

The coin toss is generally considered more important in the test cricket format, when anticipated deterioration of the pitch or weather across the five days of play can have a significant influence on a captain's choice to bat or bowl first

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Big Bash 2018-19: Innovative bat flip to replace coin toss
RELATED STORY
Does calling differently make any difference to the...
RELATED STORY
Away successes strengthen case for scrapping the toss
RELATED STORY
Flashback: Big Bash League 2017-18
RELATED STORY
Flashback: Women's Big Bash League 2017-18
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian wins against Australia in Tests
RELATED STORY
The Toss - Impact, history and type of coins used
RELATED STORY
Twitter can't believe Kohli's luck as India lost the toss...
RELATED STORY
Women's Big Bash League 04, week 2: Round-up, Part II
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks in Big Bash League history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us