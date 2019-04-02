×
Curran hat-trick inspires Kings XI comeback as Capitals suffer Mohali meltdown

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    02 Apr 2019, 00:52 IST
SamCurran-Cropped
Sam Curran

Sam Curran claimed an incredible hat-trick as Delhi Capitals suffered a dreadful collapse in a dramatic defeat to Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

The Capitals looked to be well in command as they hunted down a target of 167 and needed just 23 runs off 21 balls with seven wickets in hand.

However, the departure of Rishabh Pant, who had looked in dangerous form, for 39 prompted an unbelievable meltdown.

Including Pant's dismissal, the Capitals lost seven wickets and added just eight runs in 17 legal deliveries with Curran (4-11) the hero for Kings XI.

The England left-arm seamer picked up four in five legal balls, claiming a hat-trick with the wicket of Sandeep Lamichhane that saw Delhi lose by 14 runs as they were bowled out for 152.

Earlier, David Miller (43 off 30) and Sarfaraz Khan (39 off 29) played pivotal roles in the Kings XI innings.

The fine death bowling of Kagiso Rabada (2-32) and Chris Morris (3-30) kept them to 166-9 but the South African stars were outdone by Curran's remarkable late show.

RABADA REINS IN KINGS XI

Kings XI entered the 18th over well positioned to put up a much more challenging target on 141-5.

However, Rabada frustrated them, a delivery short of a length proving too quick for Hardus Viljoen. Morris removed Ravichandran Ashwin before Murugan Ashwin became the next victim of Rabada, who then ran out Mohammed Shami at the non-striker's end.

What was set to be a wonderful final over for the Proteas star was somewhat tarnished, however, as Mandeep Singh crashed the last two balls for four and six.

 

CURRAN SPARKS CAPITALS COLLAPSE

Few could have envisaged the Capitals losing this encounter late in the chase, even after Shami knocked over Pant's middle stump.

Yet Morris was run out by Ravichandran Ashwin at the non-striker's end and Delhi never recovered from there as they wilted in the face of an outstanding spell from Curran.

Colin Ingram (38 off 29) hit him to substitute fielder Karun Nair and Harshal Patel edged behind to leave Delhi seven down.

Shami removed Hanuma Vihari in the penultimate over and Curran never gave Delhi a hope of taking 15 off the last, successive yorkers seeing the end of Rabada and Lamichhane to complete a terrific turnaround that sent the Mohali crowd into raptures.

Omnisport
NEWS
