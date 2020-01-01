De Kock: Archer absence won't change anything for South Africa

Quinton de Kock does not believe Jofra Archer's possible absence from the second Test between South Africa and England will make a difference to the Proteas' preparations.

De Kock was South Africa's star performer with the bat in their win in the first Test, with his 95 in the first innings providing the hosts with a platform from which to build on after initially succumbing to 97-4.

England paceman Archer struggled to have an impact in South Africa's first innings, finishing with figures of 1-65, though the 24-year-old took 5-102 in his second spell with the ball.

However, there are doubts over whether Archer will be fit to participate in the second Test in Cape Town, as he was unable to bowl on Wednesday due to a sore right elbow, though the fast bowler joined in with fielding drills and did bat in the nets.

De Kock does not foresee a massive change in how South Africa will approach the match even if Archer is not fit, however.

"To be honest, I don't think it changes anything for me at least," De Kock told reporters at Newlands.

"They'll bring in Mark Wood or something, he also bowls 145kmp/h, so it doesn't really change much.

"Maybe playing on this wicket, pace will be nice to face. We'll have to see what happens, but it doesn't change much for me at least."

South Africa endured a difficult year in 2019, after a disappointing performance at the World Cup and a 3-0 Test series defeat to India.

With their 107-run win at Centurion, however, De Kock says the Proteas' side is now full of confidence heading into the first Test of 2020.

"The guys are very focused at the moment," the wicketkeeper added.

"I'm not saying they weren't focused before, but I think, honestly, the confidence was down and then with this win now the confidence, I wouldn't say it's flying, but it's very high at the moment.

"We've got a great team environment now; some new guys, some very funny guys and some great characters. It's a good environment to be in at the moment. We just need to bring it on to the field also."