De Kock dazzles as South Africa thump India to level series

Quinton de Kock played a key role

South Africa secured a drawn Twenty20 series with India after captain Quinton de Kock inspired a nine-wicket victory in Bengaluru.

India won the toss and chose to bat but a bright start was checked by a flurry of wickets as they went from 62-1 after seven overs to 134-9 at the end of their innings.

It was a total that never looked remotely competitive with De Kock clattering five sixes on his way to 79 not out from 52 balls as South Africa reached their target with 19 balls in hand.

The skipper and Reeza Hendricks (28) shared a 76-run opening partnership before Hardik Pandya had Hendricks caught by India captain Virat Kohli at mid on.

But South Africa were not knocked out of their stride, Temba Bavuma carrying on where Hendricks left off by making an unbeaten 27 as De Kock went through his repertoire.

Bavuma finished off the match with a six off Pandya with South Africa sprinting to 140-1.

RESULT| SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 9 WICKETS.



A comprehensive nine-wicket win to level the series for South Africa. Quinton de Kock was dominant and classy, Beuran Hendricks fantastic with the ball. #INDvSA #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/arwsvoD4t3 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 22, 2019

India were left to rue wasting their review early on as it left them out of options when Washington Sundar pinned De Kock in front of his stumps in the seventh over, the opener having scored only 28.

It was ruled not out, but television replays showed the 19-year-old off-spinner's delivery would have hit the stumps.

The first game in the three-match series had been washed out in Dharamsala before India swept to a seven-wicket win in Chandigarh behind an unbeaten 72 from Kohli.

In Sunday's T20 series finale, Kohli made just nine off 15 balls. Opener Shikhar Dhawan contributed 36 but there was little further resistance from India's batsmen.

Kagiso Rabada took 3-39, including the prized scalp of Kohli, while the impressive Beuran Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin each grabbed a pair of wickets as India lost their way.

Left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks took 2-14 from his four overs and was named man of the match.

India and South Africa play three Tests next, starting in Visakhapatnam on October 2.