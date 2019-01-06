×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Denly smashes Sixers to comfortable win at Strikers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    06 Jan 2019, 17:35 IST
JoeDenly - cropped
Joe Denly takes on the Strikers

Joe Denly carried his bat as Sydney Sixers handed Adelaide Strikers a rare home defeat in the Big Bash League on Sunday.

The visitors ran out comfortable six-wicket winners as Denly contributed 76 off 60 balls to complete the innings unbeaten and guide the Sixers to their target of 151 with 10 balls remaining.

Despite the best efforts of Jake Weatherald (50) and Jonathan Wells (42 not out), the outcome looked inevitable from the off as the Strikers failed to impress with the bat and stuttered to 150-5.

Sydney responded in steady fashion with Denly leading the way and a late partnership of 53 with Josh Philippe (30no off 15) accelerated the chase.

MORE CAREY MISERY

Weatherald and Wells did their best to make the Strikers competitive, but there were too many costly errors from their team-mates.

The first of those came from Alex Carey, who continued a bizarre pattern of run outs this term as Moises Henriques took out the stumps.

Carey's dismissal was needless and set the tone for a tough outing. Remarkably, it was also his third run out in six innings this season.

Advertisement

WELLS BATTLES ON

Strikers captain Colin Ingram made just 15, but Weatherald kept Adelaide ticking over. He faltered as fellow big-hitter Wells arrived at the crease, however.

The Strikers left Rashid Khan on the sidelines as Cameron Valente instead came in at number seven, contributing 17 and combing with Wells as the home side finished relatively strongly.

Their efforts were put into stark contrast by an effective Sixers powerplay, however, as Denly and Daniel Hughes (24) immediately paired to good effect following Justin Avendano's departure. They stood at 50-1 through six overs.

SIMPLE SIXERS CHASE

There was a rocky spell in the subsequent overs, as the Strikers managed to slow their opponents and Hughes departed, while Henriques (16) and Jordan Silk (1) were then dismissed in quick succession by Khan.

But Sydney were up to 99 by the time the latter made way and Philippe stepped in to fire three fours and a maximum that helped Denly across the finish line.

It was a Philippe four that concluded the chase, with the Sixers scarcely required to break sweat on a surprisingly comfortable evening in Adelaide.

Omnisport
NEWS
BBL 2018/19: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, Match 21...
RELATED STORY
BBL 2018-19, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers:...
RELATED STORY
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, BBL 2018-19: Preview...
RELATED STORY
BBL 2018-19, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers: Preview...
RELATED STORY
BBL 08 Match 8, Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers: Preview...
RELATED STORY
Big Bash 2018-19: A look at all the squads announced till...
RELATED STORY
BBL 2018-19, Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder: Preview...
RELATED STORY
O'Keefe, Silk help Sixers sink Scorchers
RELATED STORY
BBL 2018-19, Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers:...
RELATED STORY
Henriques leads Sixers as Heat stay winless
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us