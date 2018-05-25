Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Dhananjaya pulls out of Windies tour following death of father

    After his father was tragically killed in Colombo, Dhananjaya de Silva will not travel with Sri Lanka for their tour of West Indies.

    News 25 May 2018, 15:09 IST
    Dhananjaya de Silva - cropped
    Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva

    Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva has withdrawn from his country's Test tour of West Indies following the death of his father.

    Dhananjaya's father Ranjan - a local politician - died on Thursday, having reportedly been shot by gunmen in a suburb of Colombo.

    "Sri Lanka Cricket expresses its sincere condolences on the tragic demise of Mr. Ranjan De Silva, father of the national cricketer Dhananjaya De Silva," read an SLC statement on Friday.

    "We are extremely shocked, perturbed and saddened by the great loss suffered by Dhananjaya and his family.

    "Dhananjaya, who was set to leave for West Indies for a three-match Test series with the team today [25th May] will not travel with the team."

    SLC president Thilanga Sumathipala added: "Sri Lanka Cricket will take every measure to support Dhananjaya at this time of sorrow and grief for him and his family, whilst giving him time to overcome the great pain and suffering caused by this tragedy."

    Sri Lanka's Dhanajaya de Silva has pulled out of their tour of the West Indies following the tragic death of his father. Our thoughts are with him and his family.https://t.co/CarH8IMSm2 pic.twitter.com/Ae9UzD3IQ0
    — ICC (@ICC) May 25, 2018

    In a statement reported by ESPNCricinfo, Dhananjaya said: "I am shocked and sad to inform all of you of a bereavement in my family, the untimely and unfortunate death of my loving dad Ranjan last night. All this almost on the eve of a very important Test series and tour of the West Indies.

    "On behalf of my mother and immediate family please uphold us in your prayers and meditation. Tough as it is we will face the shocking change of events in our family going forward thro [sic] the next couple of days and will respect your understanding in terms of our privacy during this moment of grief.

    "Thank you for all your concerns, sympathies and many messages received in all forms. I wish Team SL the very best during the tour of the Windies. Boys, even though I may not be around to battle the Windies while you do so my heart will always be with Team Sri Lanka."

    The Test series between West Indies and Sri Lanka begins in Port of Spain on June 6.

