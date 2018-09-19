Durham dismissed for their two record lowest scores in one day

London, Sep 19 (AFP) Durham were bowled out for their two lowest scores in first-class cricket on Wednesday as they collapsed to a humiliating defeat against Leicestershire.

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas ran riot at the County Ground, taking five for 43 in Durham's first-innings total of 61 and five for 29 in their second-innings tally of 66.

It took only two sessions for Durham to collapse twice as they lasted just 52.3 overs throughout the two innings of the County Championship Second Division clash.

Durham's previous record low score was 67, made against Middlesex at Lord's in 1996.

The pitch offered some assistance to Leicestershire's bowlers, but was far from the minefield that the hosts' innings and 194-run win might suggest.

Durham's first innings saw Abbas quickly into his work, dismissing Cameron Steel lbw with his fourth delivery.

Gareth Harte edged a bouncing delivery to second slip, and Graham Clark also went leg before to a ball that came back.

Michael Richardson lost his off-stump to his second ball, and Paul Collingwood edged his first ball to Colin Ackermann at second slip.

Stuart Poynter survived an lbw shout to the hat-trick ball, only to steer a Neil Dexter delivery into the hands of Harry Dearden at point before he had scored.

Dexter's spell, up the slope and into the wind, was almost as remarkable as that being produced by Abbas -- seven overs, six maidens, one wicket for one run.

The procession continued in the second innings, Abbas seaming the ball back into the right-handers at pace and clattering the stumps time and again to leave Durham in tatters