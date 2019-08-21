England set for 2020 limited-overs series with Australia

Jason Roy bats against Australia in the Cricket World Cup semi-final

England have confirmed their home international schedule for 2020, with Australia, West Indies and Pakistan set to tour the country.

Australia lead the Ashes 1-0 after the first two Tests and will return to England for a pair of limited-overs series next year.

They will face England in Twenty20 matches at Durham, Old Trafford and Headingley. Those will be followed by a trio of ODIs at Lord's, Southampton and Bristol.

The series will mark the first white-ball matches between England and Australia since Eoin Morgan's men beat the old enemy in the semi-finals of their victorious Cricket World Cup campaign.

England open their home 2020 season with a three-Test series against West Indies starting on June 4 at The Oval. West Indies beat England 2-1 in the Caribbean this year, with Joe Root's men having won by the same scoreline on their own patch in 2017.

The six matches against Australia follow before England take on Pakistan in three Tests, which begin at Lord's on July 30.

With the T20 World Cup kicking off in October 2020, a subsequent three-game series with Pakistan in that format should serve as valuable preparation for the tournament.

England round off their home schedule for the year with three ODIs against Ireland, the first taking place on September 10 at Trent Bridge. That series forms part of the new World Cup Super League, which will serve as the main route to qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India.