European Cricket League star Pavel Florin set to play in Australia after visa decision reversed

Pavel Florin with Shane Warne

European Cricket League sensation Pavel Florin will be taking his talents to Australia after a decision to refuse him a tourist visa was reversed.

The unusual bowling action employed by the Romanian all-rounder during Cluj Cricket Club's ECL campaign went viral, while Florin received widespread praise for his passion for the sport.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs initially denied him a visa, seemingly dashing his hopes of featuring in a fifth XI game for Surrey Hills Cricket Club.

However, he now will be able to take part in Melbourne on Sunday after that ruling was overturned.

Florin wrote on Twitter: "The Departament [sic] of Home Affairs change the decision and thank you for that.

"But I want to believe that good people who supported me in last day make this possible.

"They are my army and my family

"I take my bat and with the first flight I come to Australia."

"But the reality is I really love sport, and sport is my real job."



The incredible story of @PavelFlorin13 pic.twitter.com/484PRUWFlm — ICC (@ICC) September 11, 2019

Surrey Hills president Mal Campbell said: "We're absolutely delighted the Department of Home Affairs has been so flexible and responsive in reversing its decision.

"In doing that, they have helped the game, which is the purpose of this visit.

"We just want kids to enjoy playing the game and love cricket, so we thought he was a wonderful ambassador for that approach to the game."