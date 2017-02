Factbox - India's low test totals at home

Cricket - India v Australia - First Test cricket match - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - 25/02/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with team mate Virat Kohli (C) the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh (L). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

PUNE, India (Reuters) - India were dismissed for 107 in the second innings of the first test against Australia on Saturday. Below are India's lowest totals in test matches played on home soil.

- 75 runs against West Indies in Delhi on Nov 25, 1987

- 76 runs against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Apr 3, 2008

- 83 runs against England in Chennai on Jan 14, 1977

- 83 runs against New Zealand in Mohali on Oct 10, 1999

- 88 runs against New Zealand in Mumbai on Mar 12, 1965

- 89 runs against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Oct 15, 1969

- 90 runs against West Indies in Kolkata on Dec 10, 1983

- 100 runs against England in Mumbai on Mar 18, 2006

- 103 runs against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Nov 12, 1983

- 104 runs against Australia in Mumbai on Nov 3, 2004

- 105 runs against Australia in Pune on Feb 24, 2017

- 107 runs against Australia in Pune on Feb 25, 2017

