Fastest ODI hundred, 278 not out - De Villiers' best knocks

Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers is responsible for some of the most thrilling innings of modern cricket history. We recall five.

Omnisport NEWS News 23 May 2018, 20:50 IST 459 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

AB de Villiers celebrates the fastest ODI hundred

The international retirement of AB de Villiers came as a huge shock to the cricket world as the former South Africa captain walked away from the top level of the game.

De Villiers, widely regarded as one of the most dangerous batsmen to play the game, announced on Wednesday he is retiring as he feels he is "running out of gas".

The 34-year-old made his international debut for South Africa 14 years ago and will go down in history as a Proteas icon, having smashed his way to various records during his gilded career.

Here, we pick out five of the right-handed batsman's most memorable knocks at international level.

278 not out v Pakistan, November 2010

De Villiers' highest international score came against Pakistan, the Proteas star smashing a massive 278 for his second and final Test double century. South Africa were in a spot of bother when De Villiers came to the crease at 33-3, with captain Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla having fallen to Tanvir Ahmed. But a stunning knock from De Villiers, who hit 23 fours and half a dozen sixes, put his side in a dominant position in Abu Dhabi. South Africa's bowlers could not complete the job, however, and the series was drawn.

149 v West Indies, January 2015

De Villiers will always be remembered for this astonishing knock, which remains the fastest century scored in one-day international cricket. He reached three figures from just 31 balls, with eight fours and 10 sixes leaving the Windies shell-shocked in Johannesburg. "I got really fired up in the changing room and sort of played my knock before I even came out to bat," said De Villiers, who fell two balls short of breaking the all-time fastest century set in a Twenty20 game by who else but Chris Gayle.

50 - AB de Villiers is one of only three men to average 50+ in both Test and ODI cricket (Kohli & Root). Farewell. pic.twitter.com/sjiPTCwYlZ — OptaJim (@OptaJim) May 23, 2018

162 not out v West Indies, February 2015

The right-hander was at it again only a few weeks later, with West Indies once more feeling the full force of his powerful shot-making as De Villiers struck 162 not out in a World Cup clash in Sydney. He was the most exciting player on the planet at this point, bludgeoning his way to the fastest 150 in ODI history, and it is frightening to think how many he would have scored had he come in earlier. South Africa finished on 408-5 and the Windies were bowled out for a paltry 151, short of De Villiers' score by 11 runs.

106 not out v Australia, December 2008

Not all of De Villiers' best knocks saw the ball flying to all corners of a cricket ground, with a grittier century compiled against Australia arguably one of the most important innings he played at international level. This was his seventh Test ton and helped South Africa to the second-highest run chase in Test history and a six-wicket triumph. Captain Smith made a century to give the tourists hope in Perth, but it was De Villiers who proved the cornerstone of the innings, making a patient 106 across a near five-hour stint at the crease.

I’ve made a big decision today pic.twitter.com/In0jyquPOK — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 23, 2018

217 not out v India, April 2008

His first Test double century was a very special innings indeed, setting up a huge victory over India in Ahmedabad. Dale Steyn took 5-23 as the hosts were skittled for just 76, but South Africa stumbled to 117-4 in reply until De Villiers steadied the ship - and then some. Accompanied by the great Jacques Kallis, who made 132, they put on 256 for the fifth wicket, ensuring the match was left completely in South Africa's favour. The Proteas won the Test by an innings and 90 runs, not least due to De Villiers' brilliance.