Hardik returns for India, Dhoni to miss T20s against South Africa

Hardik Pandya is back in India's T20 fold

Hardik Pandya has returned to India's Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against South Africa, while MS Dhoni was left out again.

All-rounder Hardik was rested for the tour to the West Indies but was brought back into the fold at the expense of seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

His selection is the only change to the T20 squad that whitewashed the Windies 3-0, meaning there is no space for former captain Dhoni.

With Jasprit Bumrah also omitted, India will host South Africa with an inexperienced pace attack of Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

India will look to see out another series victory over the Windies when the second Test in Kingston commences on Friday, before playing the first of three T20 matches against South Africa on September 15 in Dharamsala.

India squad: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

