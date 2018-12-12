×
Harris backing Starc to fire in Perth

Omnisport
NEWS
News
40   //    12 Dec 2018, 15:45 IST
Starccropped
Australia paceman Mitchell Starc

Marcus Harris is backing Mitchell Starc to fire on all cylinders when Australia attempt to level the Test series against India in Perth.

Concerns have been raised over Starc's rhythm after Australia were beaten by just 31 runs in the opening game in Adelaide.

Starc was out in the middle turning his arm over at the WACA on Wednesday as Australia step up their preparations to face Virat Kohli's side in a historic first Test to be played at Perth Stadium.

And opening batsman Harris said the left-arm fast bowler was not short of pace.

"Quick, he bowled pretty well." Harris said when asked how Starc bowled in practice.

"There was obviously a bit of talk about him after the game but I thought he bowled pretty well and he felt like he was in good rhythm out there before, so I'm sure he's ready and raring to go for Friday [when the second Test gets under way]."

Australia may have fallen short in the first Test of four, but Harris thinks they can take great heart from making Virat Kohli's side sweat.

"We got pretty close and the fight that we showed, hopefully we can take some momentum into Friday and I think the wicket will probably suit us a little bit more with the conditions." said Harris.

"That's taking nothing away from India, but I just think we can take a little bit of momentum. I think the boys bowled really and the bowlers batted really well, so it's probably on us batters to take a bit of the weight from them."

Captain Tim Paine did not train two days ahead of the match, but is set to play despite damaging a finger in Adelaide.

Omnisport
NEWS
